New York City, NY

Telfar To Open Flagship Store In New York City

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8hZB_0ehDTZJv00

In case you’re tired of waiting for emailed announcements about the next Telfar drop, the fashion brand will soon be available in-person at its first brick-and-mortar location. As announced by its founder, Telfar Clemens , on The Breakfast Club on Monday (March 14), the new retail location will be revealed later this year, but options do include Telfar’s South Street Seaport headquarters and Clemens’ hometown of Queens.

“We’re opening a store this year in New York City. We’re still deciding where that’s going to be. I don’t want to say too much about it but we’re opening a store this year,” the 37-year-old teased.

Clemens also spoke on the brand’s inception and its slow incline to becoming a global sensation. “I started this brand because the clothes I wanted to wear didn’t exist,” he reflected. “For a really long time, I just didn’t get a review. It took 10 years to really get fashion’s attention.” He also addressed the controversial pricing of the newest Circle bag, which retails for $567—more than double the cost of Telfar’s Large Shopping Bag, which retails for $257.

Despite public outrage, he simply expressed that the cost will not decrease because it’s a different bag of different quality, but the cost of the standard shopping bags will also not change, regardless of popularity.

Watch Clemens’ full interview below.

