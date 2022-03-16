ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Fire closes Denton's Goodwill store

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPMHN_0ehDTVn100

The Goodwill retail store on University Drive in Denton is temporarily closed after a fire late Tuesday night. Flames damaged the back of the structure but did not reach the inside of the main store.

The Denton Fire Department has classified the fires as "incendiary", which means it was deliberately set. No one was injured. Arson investigators are looking into the case.

Because of the fire damage, the Goodwill retail store, donation center and job resource center on University Drive in Denton will be closed until further notice.

City
Denton, TX
