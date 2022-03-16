Fire closes Denton's Goodwill store

The Goodwill retail store on University Drive in Denton is temporarily closed after a fire late Tuesday night. Flames damaged the back of the structure but did not reach the inside of the main store.

The Denton Fire Department has classified the fires as "incendiary", which means it was deliberately set. No one was injured. Arson investigators are looking into the case.

Because of the fire damage, the Goodwill retail store, donation center and job resource center on University Drive in Denton will be closed until further notice.

