Walmart distribution center on fire in Indy

By WXIN
 2 days ago

AVON, Ind. — A fire at a Walmart distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis.

Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a Walmart distribution center located at 9590 AllPoints Parkway between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport.

At this time there is no word whether there are any injuries. FOX59 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.

The Indianapolis Airport Twitter account reports that so far there has been no impact on airport operations or flights.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.

WANE 15

Former IU football star accidentally overdosed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana University football star Damarlo Belcher accidentally overdosed on fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Allen County Coroner. Someone found the 33-year-old's body last month in a car parked in the lot of Fairfield Manor apartment building and the corner of Fairfield and West Creighton avenues. Belcher, who played […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, "she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
Community Policy