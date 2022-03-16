ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baker Mayfield gets support from social media amid trade speculation

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ig8Jb_0ehDTFud00

The life of an NFL player can change drastically. From helping the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff win since 1994, Baker Mayfield became the subject of trade speculation Tuesday as the Browns flirted with trading for troubled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In response to the rumors, Mayfield broke his social media hiatus to share his feelings on the matter on Twitter and Instagram.

Mayfield’s time in Cleveland hasn’t been smooth, but the former No. 1 overall pick helped make Browns football competitive again. In his time with Cleveland, Mayfield helped it achieve its first winning season since 2007. The 11-5 record in the 2020 season marked the third time since 1994 that the Cleveland Browns had a winning record. 1994 also was the last time the Browns had won a playoff game until Cleveland beat the Steelers in 2020.

In that AFC wild-card game, Mayfield threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns’ 48-37 win over the Steelers.

While 2021 didn’t go as Mayfield and Cleveland would have liked, Mayfield played through several injuries throughout the season according to Joe Rivera of the Sporting News.

As trade speculation ramped up yesterday, fans of the Cleveland Browns and Mayfield went to social media to express their support of Mayfield and their frustration with the Browns.

Check out some of the best social media reactions to the trade rumors below.

Browns being the Browns

It doesn't make sense

Baker Mayfield still has support

Accomplished a lot in a short time

Browns addicted to dysfunction

Baker Mayfield resurrected Cleveland football

First playoff win in a grown man fan's lifetime!

Overcome changes and played through injuries for that team

Mark it down

Only Browns QB to ever beat Pittsburgh in the playoffs!?!?

Baker will remember

Cleveland forgot where they came from

Mayfield is a Cleveland guy

Perspective

Baker Mayfield went through it in 2021

The Browns nearly beat the Chiefs in 2020

The Shade

Changed the Ways in Cleveland

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Message To Cleveland

If there’s one thing certain in this world, it’s Colin Cowherd giving his take on Baker Mayfield news. While the Fox Sports analyst has long been Mayfield’s biggest critic, he gave some positive feedback to the Cleveland quarterback for his message to the Browns organization on Tuesday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aditi Kinkhabwala
FanSided

Browns fans jump off the bandwagon after Deshaun Watson trade

It looks like some Cleveland Browns fans will be rooting for other teams going forward as the Browns made the decision to trade for Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns made headlines when they were able to pull off a trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but it also looks like the Browns also made some folks angry in that same moment.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns reportedly discussing Baker Mayfield trade with 1 AFC team

Deshaun Watson has touched down in Cleveland, effectively marking the end of the Baker Mayfield era. Mayfield may not have to travel far for his next NFL stop however. Jordan Schultz of Boardroom reported on Friday that the Browns are having discussions with the Indianapolis Colts about a possible Mayfield trade. The Colts are looking for a new starting quarterback after dealing Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders earlier this month.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders trying to sign ex-Defensive Player of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders shelled out an enormous amount of money after they acquired Davante Adams in a trade on Thursday, and they are looking to spend a lot more. The Raiders are making a strong push to sign star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal says it “won’t be for lack of trying” if the Raiders don’t sign Gilmore.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Texans#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Instagram#Afc#The Sporting News
Cleveland.com

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield requests a trade: Instant reaction

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield requested a trade on Thursday, the same day Deshaun Watson rejected their pursuit of him. The Browns, however, have informed Mayfield and his representatives they will not accomodate the request. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Scott Patsko, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: 7 interesting WR options for the Steelers

In less than 24 hours, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost three of the team’s five best wide receivers to free agency. There are still some great veteran options for Pittsburgh to consider but today we are talking draft picks. Here are seven guys who are great fits for what the Steelers need spread out across the entire NFL draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy