Baker Mayfield gets support from social media amid trade speculation

The life of an NFL player can change drastically. From helping the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff win since 1994, Baker Mayfield became the subject of trade speculation Tuesday as the Browns flirted with trading for troubled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In response to the rumors, Mayfield broke his social media hiatus to share his feelings on the matter on Twitter and Instagram.

Mayfield’s time in Cleveland hasn’t been smooth, but the former No. 1 overall pick helped make Browns football competitive again. In his time with Cleveland, Mayfield helped it achieve its first winning season since 2007. The 11-5 record in the 2020 season marked the third time since 1994 that the Cleveland Browns had a winning record. 1994 also was the last time the Browns had won a playoff game until Cleveland beat the Steelers in 2020.

In that AFC wild-card game, Mayfield threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns’ 48-37 win over the Steelers.

While 2021 didn’t go as Mayfield and Cleveland would have liked, Mayfield played through several injuries throughout the season according to Joe Rivera of the Sporting News.

As trade speculation ramped up yesterday, fans of the Cleveland Browns and Mayfield went to social media to express their support of Mayfield and their frustration with the Browns.

Check out some of the best social media reactions to the trade rumors below.

Browns being the Browns

It doesn't make sense

Baker Mayfield still has support

Accomplished a lot in a short time

Browns addicted to dysfunction

Baker Mayfield resurrected Cleveland football

First playoff win in a grown man fan's lifetime!

Overcome changes and played through injuries for that team

Mark it down

Only Browns QB to ever beat Pittsburgh in the playoffs!?!?

Baker will remember

Cleveland forgot where they came from

Mayfield is a Cleveland guy

Perspective

Baker Mayfield went through it in 2021

The Browns nearly beat the Chiefs in 2020

The Shade

Changed the Ways in Cleveland