ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buck, Aikman going from Fox to ESPN’s ‘Monday Night’ booth

By The Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHAZ0_0ehDTBNj00

On the first day of the new league year, one of the NFL’s top broadcasting teams is moving from Fox to ESPN.

ESPN announced on Wednesday a move that has been in the works for nearly a month — Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be broadcasting “Monday Night Football.”

‘Unfinished business’: Tom Brady announces NFL return in tweet

Buck and Aikman have been doing games together since 2002, when they became Fox’s top crew.

They will tie Pat Summerall and John Madden’s record for the longest NFL booth pairing this year at 21 seasons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

County man charged in ORV accidental death of wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 51-year-old man driving an off-road vehicle at a party Feb. 5 has been charged with causing the death of his wife, who was a passenger. Thomas P. Tippmann, Jr., of the 8500 block of Flutter Road, was charged Tuesday with causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Borderland gang’s ties to Fort Wayne stretch way back

‘more homicides to be cleared soon’ FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They robbed, they stole, they laundered money. They spent years trafficking cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine to Fort Wayne – among other cities throughout the country. Sometimes they kidnapped people; other times they severely beat their victims – even their own members. And they were […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Spun

Bucs Lose Key Player Day After Tom Brady’s Return

The Bucs may have been able to keep Tom Brady’s center Ryan Jensen in Tampa. But the same can’t be said for another key piece of the Buccaneers’ offensive line. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that guard Alex Cappa prepared to cash in with the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of four years, $40 million.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Pat Summerall
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Bucs Plan For Rob Gronkowski Revealed

With Tom Brady back for another go at it, all eyes now turn to his favorite tight end Rob Gronkowski. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Bucs are hoping to re-sign Gronkowski and run it back with him and Brady next season. Brady was the original reason why Gronkowski...
NFL
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Significant Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling

The Kansas City Chiefs have a couple superstars in the passing game, including Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Why not add another?. The Chiefs are rumored to have major interest in trading for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who’s been given permission to seek out a trade after the Browns acquired Amari Cooper.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Rant Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is trending for what he said about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Sunday. Wilbon went off on Durant and Irving following the Nets win over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Irving was unable to play in Sunday’s game at Barclays Center,...
NBA
The Spun

Steelers Releasing Player Following Myles Jack Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Makes His Feelings On Seattle Very Clear

As he officially joined the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson had nothing but praise for the Seattle Seahawks. After expressing excitement to start a new chapter during Wednesday’s introductory press conference, the quarterback expressed his love for Seattle, where the former third-round pick played for 10 seasons. “But obviously there’s...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings New Boss Explains the Cousins’ Extension

The Minnesota Vikings extended quarterback Kirk Cousins for an extra year on Sunday, securing his services through the end of the 2023 season. Cousins will earn an average of $35 million per season over the next two years. The news was not met by Vikings fans will universal praise as...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Salary Details Revealed: NFL World Reacts

From FOX to ESPN, longtime partners Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are crossing over to “Monday Night Football” in an attempt to save what was once the most popular night in sports. According to Front Office Sports, Aikman’s deal is a reported five-year, $90 million contract. Which will...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Bringing Back Longtime Franchise Star

The New England Patriots are bringing back a longtime franchise star and fan favorite. The Patriots are reportedly expected to strike a new deal with Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater. He’s a proven leader and one Bill Belichick trusts. Slater is headed back to New England. “The Patriots...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Make Big Free Agency Move: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jack was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $8.35 million in cap space on Tuesday. Through 15 games this past season, Jack led...
NFL
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy