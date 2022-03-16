2022 Spring Preview: How does Oklahoma stack up at linebacker?

First-year head coach Brent Venables has a history of delivering aggressive defense. It’s why his defenses have led the nation in tackles for loss (1,159) and sacks (448) since 2012. One group that should benefit from that aggression are the Sooners’ linebackers.

As spring practices get underway on March 22, what do Venables, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof and Oklahoma have at linebacker?

Returning starters

David Ugwoegbu

DaShaun White

Similar to tight end Brayden Willis, Oklahoma received a big lift when linebacker DaShaun White elected to return to Norman for another season. The 6-foot, 225 pound linebacker started all 12 games he played last season at either middle or weak side linebacker. In fact, the North Richland Hills, Texas, native has started 36 games over the past three seasons with Oklahoma.

White finished last season with 66 tackles, five tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. His 66 tackles ranked third on the Sooners in 2021. Over the course of his career, White has racked up 169 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a pair of pass breakups.

David Ugwoegbu played in all 13 games and made four starts last season for Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 248-pound linebacker tallied 49 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss last season. For his career, Ugwoegbu has totaled 102 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and two passes defended.

Other key returnees

Danny Stutsman

Shane Whitter

Danny Stutsman demonstrated the playmaking and instincts required to see the field early on in his Oklahoma career. As a true freshman, Stutsman ended last season with 38 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also forced three fumbles. The Windermere, Florida, linebacker recorded seven tackles in OU’s 47-32 win against Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The 6-foot-3, 229-pound linebacker also had a team-high eight tackles in Oklahoma’s 76-0 victory over Western Carolina.

Shane Whitter has earned praise for his speed since arriving in Norman. Now, the green light may have officially come for Whitter to showcase more of his talents beginning this spring. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker finished the 2021 season with 27 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Key additions

Jaren Kanak

Kip Lewis

Kobie McKinzie

T.D. Roof

Oklahoma was busy this offseason reloading its linebackers room. Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie were four-star prospects by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. OU also brought in T.D. Roof from Appalachian State. Roof registered 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble last season at Appalachian State.

Key losses

Brian Asamoah

Jamal Morris

Brian Asamoah was terrific for Oklahoma each of the past two seasons, finishing as the Sooners’ leading tackler in both 2020 and 2021 with 66 and 89 tackles, respectively. In 2020, Asamoah also recorded 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, five quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. Then, Asamoah registered four tackles for loss, one sack and a pair of forced fumbles in 2021.

Jamal Morris signed with OU as a highly sought defensive back. It never quite clicked for Morris in the Sooners’ defensive backfield, and he shifted over into Oklahoma’s linebackers room. After failing to crack the rotation at linebacker in 2021, Morris transferred to the University of Houston.

Projected starters

Danny Stutsman

David Ugwoegbu

DaShaun White

White returning is a big boost for Oklahoma to jump-start its transition from former head coach Lincoln Riley to new head coach Brent Venables. He’s started 36 games and has 169 career tackles, so he’s a sure bet to start for Oklahoma. Ugwoegbu brings back valuable experience as well. He’s started eight games in his Oklahoma career and has played in 38 games. Stutsman seems primed to step into a starring role after a productive first season on campus.

Under the radar player to watch

T.D. Roof

Roof isn’t as flashy an addition as Kanak, Lewis or McKinzie, but he arrives with plenty of college snaps already under his belt. The 5-foot-11, 215 pound linebacker has appeared in 45 college games and started eight of them.

Position battles to watch

Ugwoegbu and White appear poised to start for Oklahoma given their proven track record and previous starting experience with the Sooners. After that, the third starting slot is up for grabs. Stutsman is favored to win that battle, but Kanak, Lewis, McKinzie and Whitter are legitimate candidates and will, at the least, see serious snaps come the fall.

