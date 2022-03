Past history tells us that President Warren Harding and Congress announced support for construction of the New York Cross Harbor Freight Tunnel on August 23, 1921. On July 1, 1922 President Harding and Congress approved the Port Authority’s Comprehensive Plan for the development of the New York Port District. This included construction of one or more tunnels between New Jersey railroad waterfront terminals to allow freight movement east to the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. The number one justification for creation of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey was to construct these tunnel(s).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO