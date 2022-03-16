ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nembhard orchestrates Gonzaga’s run to No. 1 NCAA seed

By JOHN MARSHALL
The Associated Press
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBSsq_0ehDS77700
Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard, right, dribbles up the court past Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Gonzaga has two of college basketball’s best big men and a roster loaded with talented players.

More often than not, Andrew Nembhard is the best player on the court.

A heady distributor who can also score, Nembhard is the orchestrator of top-ranked Gonzaga’s highly efficient offense with a possible future in the NBA.

“He’s been huge for us,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

A five-star recruit out of Aurora, Ontario, Nembhard spent his first two seasons at Florida, averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 assists per game. The 6-foot-5 guard opted to transfer to Gonzaga and had an immediate impact.

Nembhard played an instrumental role in the Zags’ run to the national title game last season, averaging 9.2 points and 4.4 points while playing lockdown defense, typically against the opposing team’s best perimeter player.

Now a senior, he’s taken on an even bigger role this season, averaging 11.7 points, 5.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds while still spearheading the top of the defense.

Nembhard has a high basketball IQ, often seeing plays before they develop, and seems to have a knack for rising to the challenge against bigger opponents. He had 24 points against UCLA, 16 against Texas Tech and 19 against Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference title game.

With Nembhard at the helm, Gonzaga (26-3) led the nation in scoring and is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. The Zags open the tournament against Georgia State on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

“I love making plays for this team,” Nembhard said.

SIZE: 6-5, 193 pounds.

STATS: 11.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 46.1% shooting.

STRENGTHS: High basketball IQ, good playmaker, good post game for a guard. Knack for making big shots, good at taking defenders off the dribble, solid defender.

WEAKNESSES: Sometimes is too unselfish, shoots more of a push shot than a pure jump shot, could be a better rebounder.

DRAFT PROJECTION: Possible second-round NBA draft pick.

Other prospects around the NCAA Tournament:

TyTy Washington, Kentucky. One of the top recruits in the 2021 class, the Wildcats’ point guard has steadily climbed up NBA draft boards with a superb freshman season. The 6-3 guard has averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Justin Lewis, Marquette. The 6-7 wing was not considered a top-100 recruit out of high school, but has had a superb sophomore season, averaging 17.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while leading the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament.

James Akinjo, Baylor. The Arizona transfer has been the Bears’ backcourt leader and go-to player, putting them in position to possibly repeat as national champions. The 6-1 senior has averaged 13.4 points and 5.6 assists this season.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Associated Press

Virginia, Stanford win swimming relays at NCAAs

ATLANTA (AP) — Virginia broke a meet record to win the 200-yard medley relay and Stanford won the 800-yard freestyle relay in the opening night of the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships on Wednesday. Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass claimed the...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Lohner scores 20 to carry BYU past LBSU 93-72 in NIT

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Caleb Lohner had a career-high 20 points as BYU easily defeated Long Beach State 93-72 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night. Lohner made 9 of 11 shots. Gideon George had 16 points for BYU (23-10). Alex Barcello added 14 points and Fousseyni Traore...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Castleton lifts Florida past Iona 79-74 in NIT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 18 points and Colin Castleton had 18 points and 13 rebounds to carry Florida to a 79-74 win over Iona in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night. Tyree Appleby and Kowacie Reeves each had 14 points for Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KGUN 9

Back to normal: Zags, Baylor join KU, Arizona as NCAA No. 1s

The March Madness bracket is out. Gonzaga received the top overall seed, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as top seeds. Early round games in the 68-team tournament start Tuesday. The nets come down for the final time on April 4 at the Final Four in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Top scorers meet in Atlanta-Memphis matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (48-22, second in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (34-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA’s best scorers, Trae Young and Ja Morant, meet when Atlanta and Memphis face off. Young is fifth in the NBA averaging 28.0 points per game and Morant ranks seventh in the league averaging 27.5 points per game.
NBA
