Sooners Taylor Robertson named AP All-American Honorable Mention

By John Williams
 4 days ago
Making their mark in the Big 12 and college basketball, the Oklahoma Sooners have had a tremendous season in Jennie Baranczyk’s first year at the helm. Taylor Robertson is one of several players that have had standout seasons for the Sooners, and she’s been rewarded. Robertson was named an AP All-American honorable mention.

Robertson averages 17 points per game for the Oklahoma Sooners, shooting 49% from the field and 45% from the three-point range. According to SoonerSports.com, Robertson is the first Sooner to collect an All-American since Aaryn Ellenberg in 2014 and is the 10th Sooner to be selected to an All-American team.

She was also named a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to the nation’s best shooting guard. Robertson leads the country in three-pointers made and is the first player from the Big 12 to post three seasons of 100 or more three-pointers.

With Ana Llanusa, the Sooners’ second-leading scorer, lost in November due to injury, Oklahoma needed Taylor Robertson to be a go-to player for this squad, and she’s delivered.

The Oklahoma Sooners get set for the opening round of the NCAA tournament this Saturday against IUPUI, hosting the first two rounds of the Bridgeport regional in Norman.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma

Notre Dame wants to see how far it can go for Niele Ivey in her first NCAA Tournament as head coach. At the moment, the answer to that question will come during the Irish’s second-round game at Oklahoma. To this point, the Irish have gotten to where they are because of their awesome offense, timely defense and abilities to both share and take care of the ball. There’s no reason to think that won’t continue as long as the season lasts.
Auburn offers one of top corners in 2024 class

Auburn extended an offer to 4-star cornerback Marcelles Williams on Sunday. He is one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting class and already has quite an impressive offer list. The native from Bellflower, California, has offers from programs across the country, including USC, Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and...
