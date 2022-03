And just like that, the excitement of the 2021-2022 season for the Colorado State University Men's Basketball team is over. The #6 seeded Rams were beat by #11 seed Michigan 75-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, in fact, the very first game of this year's tournament. Not exactly a great way to kick off a St. Paddy's Day celebration in Fort Collins.

