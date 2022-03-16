ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

2022 spring preview: Projecting the offensive depth chart for the Oklahoma Sooners

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners are less than a week away from the start of spring ball, and with everything that’s gone on over the last few months, getting on the practice field will feel like a breath of fresh air. Though workouts have been going on, this will be the first opportunity for the team to get the pads on and get to work preparing for the 2022 season.

The biggest question is how quickly can players adopt the new offensive and defensive systems Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby want to install? Veterans Dillon Gabriel, Marvin Mims, Theo Wease and Brayden Willis will help the Sooners adopt Lebby’s system, but the quicker they can understand it, the better the work on the field will be.

With Lebby comes a new influence on how the offensive depth chart will look. With what we know now, let’s look at our first depth chart projection of the spring for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Quarterback

April 10, 2021; Orlando, Florida; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) passes the ball during the UCF Spring Game. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Dillon Gabriel

Backup: Nick Evers

Third String: Micah Bowens

No mystery this year. The Oklahoma Sooners know who their starter is, and its transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Adding Gabriel’s experience and production was huge for the Sooners. He is in a familiar offensive system from his time with Lebby during his freshman year at UCF.

Unless the Sooners add a quarterback in the transfer portal, Nick Evers looks to be the backup heading into spring ball.

Running Back

Sept. 25, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs with the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Eric Gray

Backup: Marcus Major

Third String: Jovantae Barnes/Gavin Sawchuk

The departure of Kennedy Brooks opens the door for Eric Gray to get the opportunity he thought he’d get when he transferred from the Tennessee Volunteers last winter. His ability to make plays as a runner and in the passing game should help open up the offense in Jeff Lebby’s first year as offensive coordinator.

Marcus Major could push to start at running back. His hard running style and energy need to be on the field, and he should get 8-10 carries a game (if not more) this season as a change of pace from the diminutive and elusive Gray.

Oklahoma has highly regarded running backs Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk coming in as freshmen. The Sooners haven’t been shy about using freshman running backs in the past. Will that continue with a new coaching staff?

Knowles, Hudson and Walker provide the Sooners with some really nice depth as walk-ons, but it remains to be seen how much they’ll play.

Tight End

Sept. 4, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) before the game against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Brayden Willis

Backup: Daniel Parker Jr.

Third String: Jason Llewellyn

The addition of Daniel Parker Jr. was important for depth, but Brayden Willis offers more as a pass-catcher at this point. That’s not to say Parker can’t be a threat in the passing game; he caught several touchdowns for Missouri, but Willis is the more well-rounded player right now.

Freshmen Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn could push for playing time in Year 1, especially as receiving talents. The Sooners could get them involved in particular packages to take advantage of their pass-catching prowess.

Wide Receiver

Oct. 24, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Rhett Harris (31) defends during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Marvin Mims, Theo Wease, Jalil Farooq

Backups: Cody Jackson, Drake Stoops, Trevon West

Third String: Nicholas Anderson, Jayden Gibson, Brian Darby

Gone are Jadon Haselwood and Mario Williams. But that’s not a problem. The Sooners still have Marvin Mims, who led the Sooners in receiving yards each of the last two seasons, and Theo Wease, who tied for the team lead in receptions in 2020. Mims and Wease’s veteran presence will help Dillon Gabriel get off to a quick start in 2022.

After his performance against Oregon, Jalil Farooq has the edge to start as the third wide receiver. While Drake Stoops might have more experience, Farooq’s ability to play on the inside and outside could give him an edge as it provides the Sooners more flexibility and playmaking after the catch.

Stoops and Cody Jackson could push for the third wide receiver spot while Brian Darby and Trevon West will be in the rotation for the Sooners.

Nicholas Anderson and Jayden Gibson could push for playing time, but with the talent on the depth chart ahead of them, they’ll have to have strong offseasons to push their way up the depth chart.

With a new offensive coordinator comes a new philosophy on wide receiver deployment. Will they continue to play Marvin Mims in the slot, or will they move him back to one of the outside receiver positions? We’ve seen in their recruiting pursuits that Jeff Lebby’s targeted tall and long wide receivers. Will size matter when it comes to determining who starts as the third wide receiver next to Mims and Wease?

Left Tackle

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) in action during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Anton Harrison

Backup: Wanya Morris

Anton Harrison asserted himself as one of the best players on Oklahoma’s offensive line in 2021. He received the highest grade among the Sooners’ offensive linemen who saw more than 600 snaps last season and played in all 13 games. Only established veterans Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson played more snaps than Harrison’s 671 along the offensive line.

As part of the 2021 transfer portal class, it was expected Wanya Morris would take over at one of the open competitions at tackle, but it wasn’t in the cards. Morris played in six games last season. He’ll vie for the right tackle job, but, at the moment, we’re putting him behind Harrison at left tackle.

Left Guard

Sept. 18, 2021; Berkeley; California Golden Bears offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (72) stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Sacramento State Hornets at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: McKade Mettauer

Backup: Marcus Alexander

Next to Dillon Gabriel, arguably the most important addition in the transfer portal was McKade Mettauer, the three-year starter at guard for Cal. Mettauer has logged more than 1,700 snaps in his collegiate career and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh expects him to come in and earn a starting job.

“You know, who knows how he’ll contribute right now, but really, really good first impression. We didn’t bring him in here to be a backup. Now, obviously, he’s got to earn it. We’ll see. He started I want to say 30-something games at Cal. Obviously had a bunch of tape to study. Knew him from high school. We didn’t recruit him out of high school, but he’s really developed. Extremely smart kid, tough kid. He’s competitive. He’s doing all the right things right now. So, we’ll see once we get the pads on,” Bedenbaugh said.

Center

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Starter: Andrew Raym

Backup: Robert Congel

The center position battle carried over into the regular season in 2021. Andrew Raym ultimately took the reigns after recovering from a bout of COVID-19. After taking over in Week 3, Raym started each game until a leg injury forced him out of the Iowa State game. He missed Bedlam and the Alamo Bowl win against Oregon.

Though Raym is the incumbent starter, Robert Congel’s starts in Bedlam and the Alamo Bowl could have reinserted him into the center competition.

Right Guard

Starter: Chris Murray

Backup: Brey Walker

After transferring from UCLA, Chris Murray earned the right guard spot in 2021. He played the second-most snaps along the offensive line. Only Marquis Hayes played more. He’ll enter the spring as the starter at right guard, but could switch to left to allow Mettauer to play right guard as he’s done at Cal the last few seasons.

Right Tackle

Sept. 18, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Saivon Byrd

Backup: Aaryn Parks

Losing Tyrese Robinson and with no experienced players transferring in, the Oklahoma Sooners biggest question mark along the offensive line comes at right tackle. It’s a competition that will carry over into fall camp and could see a host of names take a run at the starting job.

Wanya Morris, Tyler Guyton and Brey Walker could figure into the starting competition, but, to start spring, we’re going with the highly rated Saivon Byrd and Aaryn Parks to stake a major claim on the job in spring ball.

