NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of North Tonawanda has a new police chief. Keith Glass was sworn in Friday succeeding retiring Chief Thomas Krantz. Chief Glass is a 16-year veteran of the department where he served as a patrol officer for 12 years before being promoted to Lieutenant. He's also served on the SWAT team, Honor Guard and as a firearms instructor. Glass was also named Officer of the Year in 2017 and has received three unit citation awards.

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO