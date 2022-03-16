ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden Calls Russian Leader Vladimir Putin ‘a War Criminal’

9&10 News
9&10 News
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aj0m_0ehDQl4O00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount and the president there begged the U.S. Congress for more help.

“He’s a war criminal,” the president said of Putin as he left an unrelated event. It’s the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a U.S. official since the invasion of Ukraine.

While other world leaders have used the words, the White House had been hesitant to declare Putin’s actions those of a war criminal, saying it was a legal term that required research.

But in a speech Wednesday, Biden said Russian troops had bombed hospitals and held doctors hostage. He pledged more aid to help Ukraine fight Russia.

