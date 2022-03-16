Kid's Craft Lab: Pot of Gold

Even though Martha Stewart's favorite holiday is Halloween (let it be known that Milky Ways are her favorite candy), the iconic home cook, expert crafter, and multi-hyphenate businesswoman comes through with festive recipes for every major holiday. With St. Patrick's Day coming up on Thursday, March 17, Martha knows you'll be needing something sweet to cut through the heaviness of soda bread, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, and whatever else you have cooking for your traditional Irish feast.
Comments / 0