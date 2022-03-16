ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Kid's Craft Lab: Pot of Gold

northernexpress.com
 4 days ago

Make a rainbow with loops. Hang up a...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

30 Fun and Creative Earth Day Crafts for Kids

Every year on April 22, people around the world gather to celebrate and appreciate our planet for Earth Day! The movement started in 1970, as many became aware of the growing environmental issues, including air and water pollution. The day typically includes fun and engaging Earth-conscious activities to help you and your little ones learn how to make a positive environmental impact. While there are some easy things you can do to make a difference — think changing the light bulbs in your home to Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFLs) and using eco-friendly products — partaking in our Earth Day crafts for kids can keep the change going for generations to come.
RELATIONSHIPS
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: A smile is worth a pot of gold

St. Patrick’s Day is a great holiday. The arrival of the great day means we’ve broken the back of winter and spring is around the corner, although a blizzard in April is not unusual. No presents have to be purchased for St. Patrick’s Day, which is another good...
CELEBRATIONS
Fox 59

Pot of Gold cookies

Find a pan of cookies at the end of the rainbow in Kylee's Kitchen! More: https://fox59.com/morning-news/kylees-kitchen/kylees-kitchen-pot-of-gold-cookies/
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Mosaic Paper Easter Egg Crafts for Kids

Let’s make super fun and easy mosaic paper Easter egg crafts with the kids!. These easy and fun mosaic paper Easter Egg crafts are perfect for preschoolers and early elementary kids. Decorate the classroom door or turn them into a garland. Preschoolers and older kids are going to love...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pot Of Gold#Great Lakes#Loops#Kid S Craft Lab#Museum
DFW Community News

Easy & Fun Irish Flag Craft for Kids

Today we are making an easy Flag of Ireland craft. This Irish flag craft uses a collage technique making it easy enough for kids of all ages. Making this Irish flag craft helps kids learn to identify the Irish flag, know the colors of the Irish flag and is a fun Irish craft for kids.
SOCIETY
DFW Community News

Toilet Paper Roll Leprechaun King Craft for Kids

Let’s make this really cute (& royal) toilet roll Leprechaun King craft!. This fun Leprechaun craft is perfect for celebrating:. National Leprechaun Day on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Any day…because leprechaun crafts are great fun!. Let’s start by making this toilet roll leprechaun king and a group of...
LIFESTYLE
click orlando

There’s more than just a pot of gold behind rainbows in Ireland

ORLANDO, Fla. – On St. Patrick’s Day, images of leprechauns, shamrocks, and pots of gold at the end of rainbows start filling the feeds on social media and can even be seen in decorations to celebrate the holiday, but do you know why? Let’s start with the basics.
PETS
WDTV

Kids paint a pot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A hands on workshop is teaching kids how to be creative. Roaming Roots and BJewell Studio host a workshop wear kids can paint a pot and plant. The kids get to choose the plant and take care of it. The age range is anywhere from 5...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Gold
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Festive Rainbow Cookies Come With A Pot Of Gold

Even though Martha Stewart's favorite holiday is Halloween (let it be known that Milky Ways are her favorite candy), the iconic home cook, expert crafter, and multi-hyphenate businesswoman comes through with festive recipes for every major holiday. With St. Patrick's Day coming up on Thursday, March 17, Martha knows you'll be needing something sweet to cut through the heaviness of soda bread, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, and whatever else you have cooking for your traditional Irish feast.
RECIPES
CultureMap Dallas

Dallasites open hearts of gold on Valentine's Day to raise $300,000 for kids with cancer

What: Heart of Gold Luncheon benefiting Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer. The 411: Valentine's Day was certainly the appropriate day for the sixth annual Clayton Dabney Love Luncheon. Dubbed "Heart of Gold," the sold-out event was a day of socializing, shopping, and lunching — all to support the Dallas nonprofit's “Medicine of the Heart” initiative, which provides anonymous financial assistance to families with a child in the final stages of terminal cancer.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy