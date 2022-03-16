Fuel expenses for Meals on Wheels nearly double

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — With more than 7,000 active volunteers, Columbus’ Meals on Wheels program is working harder than ever to prepare and deliver meals to local seniors in need.

But the recent rise in gas prices is starting to take effect for the organization.

Fuel expenses for Meals on Wheels’ food trucks that travel across central Ohio to combat senior hunger have more than doubled, according to Chuck Gehring, president and CEO of LifeCare Alliance, a nonprofit that runs the Meals on Wheels program in Columbus.

“On a normal month, we will spend $5,000 to $6,000 dollars in gas, so right now we’re going up past $10,000 for the month,” Chuck Gehring, president and CEO of LifeCare Alliance, said.

Despite the dent made in Meals on Wheels’ wallet by skyrocketing gas prices, Gehring said none of their services or meal deliveries will be cut back.

“We’ve been pretty close, and we’ve been able to fill all the orders and get the meals out every day, so as long as we can do that, we’re happy,” Gehring said.

And same goes for the organization’s volunteers, who travel local routes in Columbus.

“The area I deliver in is very depressed, so it really gives you an insight into what these people go through,” Christine Scarcello, a local volunteer, said.



Scarcello is one of many volunteers at LifeCare Alliance who takes time out her day to deliver meals to Columbus residents in her own personal vehicle.

And because the volunteers’ routes are much shorter, she said putting a little more in her tank each week is well worth it.

“These clients really need these meals, so for me it’s a sacrifice, but not that big,” Scarcello said.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, or for more information about Meals on Wheels, visit its website .

