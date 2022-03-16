ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Myers is Back, Playing Eight Characters in New Netflix Comedy 'The Pentaverate'

By Richard Trenholm
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven't seen much of Mike Myers lately, but in a new Netflix comedy you'll see a lot of him. The Austin Powers and Shrek star plays eight, count 'em, eight roles in The Pentaverate. And...

Deadline

Mike Myers’ Netflix Series ‘The Pentaverate’ Reveals Details, Premiere Date In First-Look Trailer & Photos

Click here to read the full article. Mike Myers’ six-episode Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate is playing off the number 5 from the title in a big way for its release plans. Since joining Instagram a week ago, Myers had been teasing the first trailer with images prominently featuring the number. This morning, the account posted the teaser at 5:55 PM PT, announcing that The Pentaverate will debut 5/5. The trailer reveals Jeremy Irons as the series’ narrator and provides a glimpse at the cast, Myers, who plays eight (!) roles, Jennifer Saunders, who plays two, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi...
Popculture

Oscars: Leading Actress in Best Picture Contender Gets Snubbed, Not Invited to Ceremony

There has been a lot of discussion about the waning relevance of the Oscars, and a recent decision by the Academy has left many film fans absolutely baffled. Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, revealed on Instagram that she had not been invited to attend the Oscars, despite the fact that the musical earned 7 nominations, including Best Picture. Zegler also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, which should have secured her a spot on the guest list at the very least.
Home and Theatrical Entertainment Industry Hit $99B in 2021

Streaming services have bolstered the home and theatrical entertainment industry as it recovers from pandemic shutdowns, hitting a record $99.7 billion for 2021, according to a Motion Picture Association report released Tuesday. The figure excludes pay TV but includes home/mobile entertainment like streaming services and disc releases, as well as theatrical releases.
Prime Video: The 35 Best Movies to Watch

Master (2022) -- Thriller starring Regina Hall. Three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university that may disguise something sinister. : Prime Video: The 32 Best TV Shows to Watch | Everything You Need to Know to Sign Up for Amazon Prime Video. Best Amazon...
Zelensky comedy "Servant of the People" back on Netflix

"Servant of the People," a comedy series featuring now Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is once again available on Netflix, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. Driving the news: The series, in which Zelensky plays a Ukrainian high school teacher who unexpectedly becomes president, first aired in Ukraine in 2015. It...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Kristen Stewart On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Kristen shined bright on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night! The 31-year-old talked about her Oscar nomination, the amazing reactions that she got from her fans, how her parents feel about it, announcing her engagement on Howard Stern, wanting Guy Fieri to officiate the wedding, Princess Di’s chef commenting on her portrayal of Diana, the wig she wore in the movie, and choosing the song All I Need Is a Miracle by Mike + The Mechanics for the end of the film. Yes it was a well-deserved segment indeed!
Spider-Man: No Way Home -- That Ending Explained and All Your Questions Answered

If you've watched all the previous Spider-Man movies recently, well done. You're going to understand everything that happens in the latest escapade, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is being released digitally this week. If you haven't partaken in a Spider-Man marathon, there might be a few details that need solidifying to help you fully understand the latest Spider-Man bonanza.
Kim Kardashian Is Excited About Introducing Pete Davidson to Her Kids

Kim Kardashian made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson Instagram official recently, and it sounds like things might be getting even more serious than social media confirmation. A source told E! News that Kardashian's four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who she shares with Kanye West have not yet met Davidson, but he gets along with her adult family members.
Host Trevor Noah Reacts To The Grammys Pulling Kanye West's Performance

The Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, citing his “disturbing online behavior.”. On Sunday (March 20), Grammy host Trevor Noah — one of many Kanye targeted on Instagram last week — responded to the Academy’s decision, tweeting, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”
After Getting Kicked Out Of A Bar Following Drunken Antics, The Real Housewives' Countess Apologizes

Just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, a concerning report came out about a certain notorious Real Housewives of New York City alum. Specifically, patrons at a midtown piano bar in Manhattan claimed that a drunken Luann de Lesseps, aka “the Countess,” wouldn’t share the mic – resulting in some arguments with the crowd and de Lesseps getting kicked out. A rep for the Bravo star would only state at the time that they were indeed there and left of their own accord. However, the star herself has now spoken, and she's apologizing.
'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
