The Kansas City Chiefs have made their second acquisition of the 2022 NFL free agency period, agreeing to terms with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal. Speaking to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, Smith-Schuster revealed his motivations for joining the Chiefs in free agency this time around. He had a shot to join the team in 2021, but he opted to return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. Now, he’s got his eyes set on playing with Patrick Mahomes, winning games, and securing a Lombardi Trophy.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO