ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Katie Volk ’18 Presents Study on Alzheimer’s Disease

By Erica Turman
wlu.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Neuroscience Program at Washington and Lee University will welcome Katie Volk ’18 back to campus to give a seminar on her doctoral dissertation research on March 16 at 5 p.m. in the Science Addition Room 214. The talk, which is free and open to the public, is...

columns.wlu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Study identifies 10 factors linked to Alzheimer’s risk

There is no effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, but scientists hope to identify early risk factors that doctors can target to prevent or slow its progress. An observational study has now highlighted 10 medical conditions associated with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease up to 10 years later. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

New blood test may accurately detect Alzheimer’s disease

Brain imaging and spinal fluid tests are two of the most common ways scientists detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease [AD] in people. However, some of these tests are expensive, invasive, and not routinely available to the millions of individuals who may be at risk of this neurodegenerative condition.
SCIENCE
NBC Connecticut

Yale Researchers Study Potential Treatment for Depression in Patients With Parkinson's Disease

Yale researchers are studying a potential treatment for depression in patients with Parkinson’s disease: ketamine. They are looking for people in Connecticut to help and get involved with a newly-launched clinical trial. Nearly one million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s Disease, according to Parkinson’s Foundation....
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
City
Lexington, VA
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
verywellhealth.com

How Graves' Disease Is Diagnosed

Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that can cause hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid). The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped organ that produces too many hormones, which can cause many uncomfortable symptoms like night sweats, eye pressure, and unintentional weight loss. Graves' disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism in the United States.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Key Discovery Points to Possible Driver of Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia

Study shows how blocking cellular housekeeping system leads to buildup and spread of abnormal protein aggregates in the brain. Parkinson’s disease may be driven in part by cell stress-related biochemical events that disrupt a key cellular cleanup system, leading to the spread of harmful protein aggregates in the brain, according to a new study from scientists at Scripps Research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Alzheimer#Vanderbilt University#The Neuroscience Program
MedicalXpress

Study: Gut health plays a role in Alzheimer's development

A series of experiments presented today at the Alzheimer's Research UK 2022 Conference at the Brighton Centre, has implicated the health of the gut in the development of Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's is the leading cause of dementia, a condition that is devastating for those affected, their loved ones and their...
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Drug cuts brain inflammation, protects cognition in Alzheimer’s mouse model

An anti-inflammatory drug candidate, known as 3,6’-dithiopomalidomide (DP), designed by researchers at the National Institute on Aging (NIA), protected lab mice against cognitive decline by reducing brain inflammation. An international research team led by the NIA scientists published their findings in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. NIA is part of the National Institutes of Health.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Having a poor score on a simple memory test may be linked to Alzheimer's biomarkers

Among people with no memory or thinking problems, having a poor score on a simple memory test may be linked to biomarkers in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease as well as very early signs of memory impairment that precede dementia by several years, according to a study published in the February 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
World Economic Forum

Scientists find a link between Alzheimer's disease and sleep patterns

US scientists have found evidence in mice that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease follow a circadian rhythm. Our circadian rhythm is a natural, internal process that follows a 24-hour cycle. It controls everything from sleep, digestion, appetite and even immunity. Disruption to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inflammation and immune dysfunction in Parkinson disease

Parkinson disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects peripheral organs as well as the central nervous system and involves a fundamental role of neuroinflammation in its pathophysiology. Neurohistological and neuroimaging studies support the presence of ongoing and end-stage neuroinflammatory processes in PD. Moreover, numerous studies of peripheral blood and cerebrospinal fluid from patients with PD suggest alterations in markers of inflammation and immune cell populations that could initiate or exacerbate neuroinflammation and perpetuate the neurodegenerative process. A number of disease genes and risk factors have been identified as modulators of immune function in PD and evidence is mounting for a role of viral or bacterial exposure, pesticides and alterations in gut microbiota in disease pathogenesis. This has led to the hypothesis that complex gene-by-environment interactions combine with an ageing immune system to create the 'perfect storm' that enables the development and progression of PD. We discuss the evidence for this hypothesis and opportunities to harness the emerging immunological knowledge from patients with PD to create better preclinical models with the long-term goal of enabling earlier identification of at-risk individuals to prevent, delay and more effectively treat the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Natural Mineral May Reverse Memory Loss and Boost Learning

Selenium – a mineral found in many foods – could reverse the cognitive impact of stroke and boost learning and memory in aging brains, according to University of Queensland research. Queensland Brain Institute (QBI) lead researcher Dr. Tara Walker said studies on the impact of exercise on the...
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Excessive napping and Alzheimer’s linked in study

A new cohort study of older adults finds excessive daytime napping may signal an elevated risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital report a bidirectional link between daytime napping and cognitive aging: excessive daytime napping predicted an increased future risk of Alzheimer’s, and a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s sped up the increase in daytime napping during aging. The team’s results are published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NECN

Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in CT Expected to Jump Amid Shortage in Dementia Care Workforce: Report

A new report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows that the number of people in Connecticut who are 65 years old and up with Alzheimer’s Disease will likely increase by nearly 13% in just the next three years and it comes amid a shortage in the dementia-care workforce and widespread confusion over how to tell the difference between cognitive issues and normal aging.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KRGV

UTRGV professor awarded $3 million for Alzheimer’s study

A UTRGV professor was awarded nearly $3 million for Alzheimer's research. The money will fund a new study to find a way to improve memory in patients. "If this forgetfulness is affecting the quality of life or the money or the relationship or work, we need to see how we can help,” UTRGV School of Medicine neuroscience professor Dr. Gladys Maestre said.
B.R. Shenoy

Physical activity linked to a lower Alzheimer's disease risk

Happy Elderly Couple Holding Hands while Crossing on the Pedestrian LaneSHVETS production/Pexels. "One exciting finding of this study is that as people's fitness improved, their risk of Alzheimer's disease decreased—it was not an all-or-nothing proposition," stated study author Edward Zamrini, MD, from the Washington VA Medical Center, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy