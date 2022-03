The Seattle Kraken have traded forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames in exchange for the Florida Panthers’ 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick as first reported by Chris Johnston of TSN and further confirmed by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The Kraken will be retaining 50 percent of his salary in the deal. The move comes just a few weeks after the Flames acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens to bolster their top six. They now have someone that should upgrade the bottom half of their lineup as he can play both center and wing.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO