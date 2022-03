“Beyond the Edge” premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch the show on Paramount+ (free trial) or FuboTV (offers free trial). The “Survivor”-inspired series features nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure brutal conditions. The series — hosted by Mauro Ranallo — is produced by the “Naked and Afraid” team.

