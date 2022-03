GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale man claims he accidentally killed a man attempting to break up a fight Sunday afternoon near 59th and Peoria avenues. Lionel A. Begay, 35, was taken into custody after shots were fired at a local residence at around 2 p.m. Witnesses told Glendale police Begay had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend at the home and another man, later identified as Mike Ohure, 44, attempted to intervene.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO