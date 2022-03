PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal labor officials are seeking a restraining order to bar a North Providence doctor from retaliating against a former employee who complained that a co-worker with COVID-19 put her at risk while she was pregnant. The Providence Journal reports that Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is seeking the restraining order against Dr. Anthony Farina Jr. and his sister, Brenda DelSignore, who manages his practices. Farina’s lawyer says his clients categorically deny the allegations. Separately, Farina was cited in June for failing to take steps to protect his medical office staff from exposure to COVID-19 even after he and other employees contracted the virus.

