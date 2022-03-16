ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ Instagram account disappears again

By Julius Young
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears appears to have wiped one of her social media accounts. In a clandestine move on Wednesday, the 40-year-old pop star once again deleted her Instagram account with no warning for going silent on social media. Fox News Digital can confirm Meta did not remove Spears' account. In...

