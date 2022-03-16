ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Thief used remote device to steal 400 gallons of gas, station owner says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Daryl Matthews
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLz5l_0ehDOpzy00

HIGH POINT, N.C. ( WGHP ) — With the U.S. average gas price still above $4 per gallon, one North Carolina gas station took a hit at the pumps Monday after thieves stole nearly 400 gallons of gas over 45 minutes.

More News from WRBL

Hardik Patel, the owner of Bizzy Bee Grocery and BP, said the thieves waited until after the store in High Point was closed to steal the gas.

“It lasted about 45 minutes until the police found out they were here. But between that time, there were maybe 15 cars probably. Filled the gas close to 400 gallons,” Patel said.

Gas prices are still on the rise. Here are the facts and myths for improving gas mileage

Petroleum technician Trey Barker said the thieves used a special remote to alter the mechanics of the gas pump that puts it in “dispense mode,” dispensing hundreds of gallons of gas for free.

“The reason dispensers have this option is so petroleum technicians and NC Weight and Measures can test and calibrate dispensers,” Barker said.

In surveillance video, you can see a person pointing a device at the machine releasing the dispenser. The person is seen walking back and forth, helping other cars fill their tanks.

At one point, the gas station started to fill up with cars waiting in line to get free gas. Patel said that’s when a customer who suspected something was wrong called the police.

“It’s abnormal at about 10-12 cars at that time. We have a lot of regulars watching around the bad parts. And at that time, they knew something was wrong,” Patel said.

10 most expensive states for gas

In the 45 minutes it took the thieves to steal the gas from the pumps, Patel said he lost nearly 400 gallons of gas worth $1,600.

Barker said gas theft like this is not something that happens often, but he tends to see it when gas prices rise above $4 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Fire at Bamboo Motel under investigation in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An early morning motel fire is under investigation in Phenix City. According to officials with the Phenix City Police Department, the fire happened at the Bamboo Motel located at 3104 Opelika Road. Police said one building of the motel caught fire at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. No injuries have […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPS workers follow their noses to $1.5 mil pot bust

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — During a news conference on Friday, police said they found $1.5 million dollars of marijuana and it’s all thanks to some very observant employees. More News from WRBL In January, employees at the UPS Store on 23rd Street in Panama City called police as soon as they noticed three large […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Police investigating fired shots near Boxwood Blvd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Authorities are currently occupying the area around Boxwood Boulevard in Columbus, Georgia. According to authorities, shots were fired in the area. At this time, it is unknown if anyone is injured This is a developing story. Stay up to date with News 3 on-air and online for more details.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Montgomery Police seeking public help to identify theft suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a theft and requests public help finding the suspect’s identity. Investigators revealed photos of the unidentified subject who is wanted for theft. On Aug. 12, 2021, around 5 a.m., the suspect stole property located on Park Towne Way and fled in a vehicle, going in […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Apartment fire injures resident and firefighter

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A woman is fighting for her life after being trapped in an apartment fire in D.C. on Wednesday. The fire started in the basement of a two-story apartment on the 200 block of T St. NW. Firefighters were able to pull the woman from the building. As of Wednesday evening, authorities reported […]
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Station#Gas Mileage#Vehicles#Wghp#Bizzy Bee Grocery#Bp#Nc Weight And Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for woman last seen on Moss Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Rebecca Tipton. According to police, Tipton was last seen on March 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., in the area of Moss Drive. She was wearing jeans and a t-shirt in an unknown […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

ALEA: 11-year-old killed, several others injured in Lowndes County crash involving six vehicles

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A six vehicle crash in Lowndes County, Alabama has claimed the life of an 11-year-old and hospitalized several others. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened on March 13, 2022 on Interstate 65, ten miles east of Hayneville. Officials said the 11-year-old was killed when […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Mechanic dies after being crushed by vehicle at Rivertown Ford

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A accident has claimed the life of a Rivertown Ford employee. A mechanic was killed at the dealership Wednesday, after being crushed by a vehicle he was working on. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the man as Bradley Kastl, age 36. Bryan called Kastl’s death an accidental death. This is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Victim identified in Joplin shooting that left one dead

JOPLIN, Mo. — The victim in this incident has been identified as William L. Patton, 20, of Joplin. Next ofkin has been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, March 18th. The investigationcontinues and further details will be released as they become available. More News from WRBL The Joplin Police Department is investigating a […]
JOPLIN, MO
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy