ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

4 Disney employees arrested in human trafficking campaign, deputies say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgxEP_0ehDOmb100

POLK COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Over 100 people were arrested in Polk County, Florida, during “Operation March Sadness 2,” a six-day undercover investigation that focused on human trafficking, prostitution, and child predators.

More News from WRBL

While most of the arrests involved people accused of human trafficking or soliciting prostitution, the sheriff’s office also made four arrests for alleged crimes against children.

“This is huge,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Four arrests of this magnitude is simply remarkable.”

According to the sheriff’s office, there were also four Disney employees among the 108 arrests, including a man who worked as a lifeguard at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Deputies said Xavier Jackson, 27, who worked as a lifeguard at the resort, sent sexual images and graphic descriptions of “what he wanted to do” to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Jackson also bragged about working as a lifeguard at the resort.

Pixar employees say Disney cuts any LGBTQ+ affection they put in films

Three other Disney employees were arrested during the operation. Their alleged crimes did not involve minors.

One of the accused is a 24-year-old Orlando man who worked at the Cosmic Restaurant in Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland. Deputies said the man worked at Disney for four years.

A software developer for Disney and someone who works in IT for the company were also arrested.

Sheriff Judd also added 66-year-old Daniel Peters, of Illinois, to the list of arrests mentioned during a Wednesday morning press conference. Judd said Peters served as a judge in Cook County (4th Sub Circuit) and as a special assistant for legal affairs at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois.

Deputies said Peters requested an attorney, to which Sheriff Judd replied, “Well judge, you need an attorney. You got problems.”

Peters was charged with soliciting a prostitute.

Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Polk County detectives said they identified prostitutes who posted online advertisements as well as “johns” who sought the prostitutes online. The sheriff’s office said the operation “had the intent to identify and free any victims who were being forced into prostitution [human trafficking], or anyone participating in the trafficking of victims.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

UPS workers follow their noses to $1.5 mil pot bust

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — During a news conference on Friday, police said they found $1.5 million dollars of marijuana and it’s all thanks to some very observant employees. More News from WRBL In January, employees at the UPS Store on 23rd Street in Panama City called police as soon as they noticed three large […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WRBL News 3

Police investigating fired shots near Boxwood Blvd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Authorities are currently occupying the area around Boxwood Boulevard in Columbus, Georgia. According to authorities, shots were fired in the area. At this time, it is unknown if anyone is injured This is a developing story. Stay up to date with News 3 on-air and online for more details.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Person
Walt Disney
WRBL News 3

Officer Rick Hirshey released from hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officer Rick Hirshey received a hero send off from a local hospital after being released Wednesday. Hundreds lined the halls inside Freeman Health System Wednesday morning to honor Officer Rick Hirshey as he was released from care. The full video can be found above and on the Joplin Police Department’s Facebook page […]
JOPLIN, MO
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for woman last seen on Moss Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Rebecca Tipton. According to police, Tipton was last seen on March 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., in the area of Moss Drive. She was wearing jeans and a t-shirt in an unknown […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Fire at Bamboo Motel under investigation in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An early morning motel fire is under investigation in Phenix City. According to officials with the Phenix City Police Department, the fire happened at the Bamboo Motel located at 3104 Opelika Road. Police said one building of the motel caught fire at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. No injuries have […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Disney World#Wfla#Lgbtq#Walt Disney World
WRBL News 3

Montgomery Police seeking public help to identify theft suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a theft and requests public help finding the suspect’s identity. Investigators revealed photos of the unidentified subject who is wanted for theft. On Aug. 12, 2021, around 5 a.m., the suspect stole property located on Park Towne Way and fled in a vehicle, going in […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Pixar
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Victim identified in Joplin shooting that left one dead

JOPLIN, Mo. — The victim in this incident has been identified as William L. Patton, 20, of Joplin. Next ofkin has been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, March 18th. The investigationcontinues and further details will be released as they become available. More News from WRBL The Joplin Police Department is investigating a […]
JOPLIN, MO
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy