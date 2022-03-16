ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria Police seek assistance in locating endangered female

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLmlH_0ehDOkpZ00

Peoria Police are asking the public’s help in locating Serena Warner, a 17 year-old-female. She is described as a Caucasian female, 5’03’’, approximately 170-190 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black or gray pants, and a red backpack.

Serena was last seen on March 16, 2022, at about 9 a.m. at Walmart, 21655 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy.

She left on foot and it is unknown where she could have gone.

According to her caretaker, Serena has mental health issues and is in need of medication. Serena made concerning comment’s regarding self-harm prior to her departure. Officers have been actively looking for Serena, but have not been able to locate her.

Serena does not have a cell phone on her. She does not have additional money with her at this time.

Anyone who sees Serena is encouraged to contact police, 623-773-8311.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
251
Followers
409
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy