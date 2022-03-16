Peoria Police seek assistance in locating endangered female

Peoria Police are asking the public’s help in locating Serena Warner, a 17 year-old-female. She is described as a Caucasian female, 5’03’’, approximately 170-190 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black or gray pants, and a red backpack.



Serena was last seen on March 16, 2022, at about 9 a.m. at Walmart, 21655 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy.

She left on foot and it is unknown where she could have gone.

According to her caretaker, Serena has mental health issues and is in need of medication. Serena made concerning comment’s regarding self-harm prior to her departure. Officers have been actively looking for Serena, but have not been able to locate her.



Serena does not have a cell phone on her. She does not have additional money with her at this time.

Anyone who sees Serena is encouraged to contact police, 623-773-8311.