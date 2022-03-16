WEDNESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports COVID cases down over 34% compared to last week

The state of Missouri reported 510 new and probable coronavirus cases from Tuesday.

The state health department is reporting a 198 seven-day coronavirus case average (1,385 confirmed cases from the previous week of reporting). The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days.

The dashboard reported 304 new coronavirus cases through PCR testing and another 206 probable cases identified in antigen testing from Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services coronavirus dashboard. Missouri has now reported 1,128,695 confirmed cases for the pandemic and more than 276,725 probable cases.

The state added three deaths for 15,940 total and two new probable deaths was added for 3,791.

Missouri's new cases are down 34.7% over the past week, the state reports, as recent cases go down nationwide.

The rate of positive tests is 3.1% for the last week. A higher positivity rate suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services



Howard (18), Saline (27), Callaway (33), Boone (34), Camden (38) and Audrain (39) counties are all in the top 40 Missouri counties in cases per capita over the last week, according to state statistics.

The state reports that 8.07% (.01 change for Tuesday) of vaccinated Missourians have developed COVID-19 infections. The state is reporting 279,187 breakthrough cases out of 3,461,290 fully vaccinated people. The state has reported 1,818 breakthrough deaths.

Experts continue to tout vaccination as the best tool to fight the wave of new cases.

The state reported Wednesday that 56.4% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also trending down, with the state reporting 24% of total inpatient capacity and 27% of ICU capacity remaining. Those numbers are at 37% and 45% in Central Missouri, respectively. The state is reporting 750 patient hospitalizations. There are currently 128 patients in Missouri ICUs. The hospital status for all of Missouri is on a three-day delay, the latest information is from Sunday.

The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports COVID cases down over 34% compared to last week appeared first on ABC17NEWS .