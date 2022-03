Anne Hathaway has revealed the hilarious way she distracted Jared Leto from his Method style of acting.The Oscar winners appear together in the new series WeCrashed. Leto, who is known for disappearing into his roles, employed his usual Method techniques while playing Adam Neumann, the Israeli founder and CEO of WeWork.During a new interview, Hathaway said that Leto never broke character while working on the Apple TV+ series for six months. She claimed she didn’t get to ”meet him out of character” until seeing him at South by Southwest (SXSW) earlier this month.On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO