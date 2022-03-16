ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You've Taken An Unconventional Approach To Homeownership, We Want To Hear From You

By Megan Liscomb
When we talk about buying a home, you might picture real estate agents, home tours, and piles of mortgage broker paperwork. Or you might think about a couple pooling their savings for a three-bedroom house in the suburbs with a two-car garage.

CBS / Via giphy.com

But that's not the only way to buy a home, and it's really interesting to see the kinds of unconventional options that some people are exploring. So if you became a homeowner in an unusual way, we want to hear from you.

Maybe you were frustrated with ballooning home prices, so you looked into other options. Instead of buying a house, you bought land and built your own custom home out of shipping containers. Compared to other homes in your area, it was surprisingly affordable, and you love that you got to basically design your home from the ground up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eywUl_0ehDOPFC00
Mmpile / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or perhaps instead of buying a home with a romantic partner, you were able to buy a condo on your own or with a friend. You didn't want to wait to own a home until you got coupled up, and you're so glad you've been able to make it work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muoH0_0ehDOPFC00
Freshsplash / Getty Images

Or maybe you said "so long" to dry land and now you call a houseboat home. You love being out on the water, and the view from your windows is pretty unbeatable. There are some downsides, like a smaller living space, but overall you're really happy with your home at sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K336i_0ehDOPFC00
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

Or perhaps you bought a conventional home, but the way you saved up for it was pretty unusual. Whether you made your down payment from investing in GameStop stock or by selling pictures of your feet, you found a creative way to make your dream of homeownership a reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5SF2_0ehDOPFC00
Xavier Lorenzo / Getty Images

Tell us about your outside-the-box path to homeownership in the comments below or via this anonymous form , and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

And for more stories about life and money, check out the rest of our personal finance posts .

