Creedmoor city buildings now open to public

Amanda Dixon | Butner-Creedmoor News

CREEDMOOR — Commissioners voted 4-1 to reopen city hall and all city buildings to the public. Wearing masks in these facilities will be optional. Commissioners will return to in- person meetings beginning with the work session on March 21.

The board made these decisions at the March 1 regular commissioners meeting.

Commissioner Ed Mims, who has been attending meetings virtually, asked if anyone had received guidance from Granville-Vance Public Health about going back to in-person meetings but no one had. Mayor Bobby Wheeler said he would reach out to GVPH for more information.

The board approved spending up to $17,606 for new servers for the police department and a dual camera at city hall. The police department will also be looking at upgrading its body cameras and in-car cameras at a potential cost of $79,399.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board, in conjunction with Women’s History Month, plans to honor women who own businesses in Creedmoor, according to board liaison and Mayor Pro Tem Kechia Brustmeyer-Brown.

The advisory board has designed a brochure that explains its mission statement and vision with additional information about DEI. The brochure will soon be available at city-sponsored events.

Commissioner Robert Way recommended updating the audio/visual capabilities at city hall with monitors for the board and others. Live streaming is also part of the requested upgrade.

Creedmoor updated its COVID-19 emergency leave policy to provide up to 80 hours of job-protected paid sick leave retroactive to July 1, 2021 and ending on June 30, 2022.

An item on the agenda to allow Commissioner Georgana Kicinski access to city hall drew the ire of four individuals during public comments. All four spoke out against allowing Kicinski to have access.

Only one individual, LaVerne Singleton, chair of Creedmoor’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board, is a resident of Creedmoor.

Singleton said that diversity includes understanding power dynamics, position and status — in this case an elected official and a city employee.

Singleton reminded the board that the “public sits in judgment of your judgment.”

Kicinski publicly apologized to the employee, Genesis Wallace, for storming into her office, raising her voice, using foul language and making Wallace feel afraid at that time.

Kicinski said she had apologized before, but has now apologized on the record once and for all.

Kicinski made a motion to have her access to city hall restored and the censure removed.

Mims asked if any commissioner or attorney had spoken with the employee about the incident, but no one had.

Mims said there were always two sides to a story and he could not vote whether to restore access until he heard both sides from the beginning.

Way, Brustmeyer-Brown and Mims voted to table this discussion until the March 21 work session as a possible closed session item.

The board will meet again at 6 p.m. on March 21. This meeting is scheduled to include a budget workshop.