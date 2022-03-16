ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson police arrest father in 5-year-old son’s death

By Caroline Bleakley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfNwT_0ehDMrh000

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 5-year-old Henderson boy is dead and his father is facing a charge of Open Murder.

Henderson police and fire departments responded to a call of an unconscious child who wasn’t breathing at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Center Street, near Burkholder Boulevard in the southeast part of the valley.

According to Henderson police, despite resuscitative measures, the boy was beyond help and pronounced dead at the scene.

His father, 33-year-old Gerald Oglesby, was taken into custody and is facing a charge of Open murder, police said.

Oglesby has been booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Police said this is an open investigation. It is also the first homicide of the year for Henderson.

Oglesby is scheduled to appear in Henderson court Monday at 9 a.m.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to call Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, or 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit this link .

