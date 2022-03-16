ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA: Astronomers predict where ‘small asteroid’ impacted Earth

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
 11 hours ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Astronomers in an early warning system designed to detect asteroids on a collision course with Earth were able to locate and correctly predict the trajectory of a small space mass that hit the planet’s atmosphere, NASA said. The asteroid, labeled “2022 EB5,” was just...

The Staten Island Advance

