From classic staples like Skyline and LaRosa's to new favorites such Pho Lang Thang, the Queen City has many unique dining options to delight outsiders. If you have guests visiting, you can start off the day with a Holtman's donut, wispy thin pancakes from Sugar n' Spice or a traditional breakfast from Sleepy Bee. Later, either make the obligatory chili run to Camp Washington Chili or grab some tacos at Gomez Salsa. The Cincy-exclusive possibilities are endless.

6 DAYS AGO