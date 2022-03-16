City of Erie seeks volunteers for Stormwater Credit Advisory Committee

The City of Erie is accepting applications for a Stormwater Credit Advisory Committee.

The city is seeking 10 to 12 volunteers to serve on this committee. The purpose is to provide a dedicated source of funding to replace and repair the city’s aging stormwater system.

Mayor Joe Schember’s administration proposed a fee ranging from $12-$36 a year for city homeowners as well as business owners.

The city’s Chief of Mayoral Staff said it is important for the community members to have some input on the stormwater management policies.

“Part of having residents and business leaders involved in the process is educating them about how all this works and then allowing them to weigh in about the best way they think it would be to handle this,” said Renee Lamis, Chief of Staff, City of Erie Mayor’s Office.

The application for the committee closes on April 1. For more information, click here.

