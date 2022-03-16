ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nembhard orchestrates Gonzaga's run to No. 1 NCAA seed

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 14 hours ago

Gonzaga has two of college basketball's best...

The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
Andrew Nembhard
#Gonzaga
1460 ESPN Yakima

Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas #1 Seeds in NCAA Tourney

Top-ranked Gonzaga has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. The Zags are No. 1 in a West Region that includes Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final NCAA Tournament, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 4 Arkansas. Gonzaga reached the NCAA title game for the second time in four years last season and has the type of roster that can make another deep run. The Zags open against Georgia State in Portland, Oregon. Duke starts Coach K's final March Madness run against Cal State-Fullerton in Greenville, South Carolina.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Opelika-Auburn News

In NCAA Tournament, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl meets a ghost from his past in Ray Harper

Bruce Pearl’s tie swung between his suspenders. He threw his hand back to point at the whiteboard, and looked over his players — one of the finest groups, he figured, in Division II basketball. In a cramped locker room between a stack of VHS tapes imprinted with game film and Pearl’s scrawlings all across the board, the players looked to him with hearts pounding the way only hearts pound before a big game.
AUBURN, AL

