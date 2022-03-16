Multi-vehicle traffic accident in Templeton caused traffic delays on Highway 101

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Drivers traveling southbound on Highway 101 in Templeton experienced traffic delays due to a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon, according to CalTrans.

Just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, three cars were involved in a crash near Vineyard Drive along Highway 101 in Templeton, according to California Highway Patrol call logs.

The accident occurred on the southbound side of the highway, but left traffic debris on the northbound side as well, according to the CHP.

The CHP reported that traffic had been stopped in both directions of the freeway at just before 12:20 p.m., but was cleared just over an hour later around 1:30 p.m.

