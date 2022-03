Elbridge — A bank in Onondaga County was targeted by a pair of traveling scam artists who used sleight of hand to confuse a bank teller, state police said. The bank was one of four businesses hit by two men in Upstate New York, said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, a spokesperson for the state police in Canandaigua.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO