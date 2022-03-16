ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-binary teacher sparks calls for dress code changes

By Jay Shakur, Carolyn Roy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A heated debate over dress code and gender identity spilled over from social media and into a packed Caddo Parish School Board meeting Tuesday with concerns about indoctrination and demands for changes to the district’s dress code for teachers.

Parents and community members from within the district and beyond showed up at the meeting to express concerns about a transgender, non-binary University Elementary School music teacher who prefers the gender-neutral honorific Mx. rather than Ms. and dresses very colorfully.

Those concerns appear to have been sparked by a video shared on social media of the teacher who says they are making the rounds and even made its way to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro . In the video, the teacher says they are “not allowed to be out as trans non-binary at school” and instead dresses “like a unicorn threw up” to express themselves instead.

“So of course, my response to this is to be as obnoxiously queer as possible,” they say in the video, pointing to rainbow-leopard-colored hair and rainbow glasses.

“Basically, my goal is to look like a unicorn threw me up.”

The video even made its way to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro , who used the opportunity to claim that "there is a cadre of social justice activists whose sole goal is to get into schools and indoctrinate your kids with this kind of crap."

The turnout at Tuesday’s school board meeting appeared to be driven at least in part by that video and a call by a parent advocate for those concerned about it to show up and speak up for their values. Those who did show up called on the board to adjust the district’s dress code policies for teachers.

“As a Christian woman, I want them to be raised in school; I want schools to teach them reading, writing, and arithmetic. I don’t want them being taught things I wouldn’t teach them at home about gender about sex,” said Pam Coke, who identified herself as a Caddo Parish grandparent. “No one is trying to get anybody fired in this situation. What we’re doing here is we simply want the Caddo Parish School Board to stay with the policy of their dress code. We don’t feel like that’s being done.”

But supporters showed up in force, too, saying the teacher should continue to dress as they choose as long as they adhere to professional guidelines. Many parents with students in the music teacher’s class spoke about their student’s love for them, while others dismissed the whole issue as nothing more than an attempt to get clicks and bully the teacher.

“What Caddo Parish decides to do sets a precedent for how they’re going to treat future trans, nonbinary, and other LGBT teachers and as somebody that wants to go into education that is important to me,” said Caddo Parish resident Ashford McLain.

A fellow teacher called the whole debate a distraction takes the focus away from what matters.

“This is a non-issue and I feel that we are already in a teacher shortage, so if I can get out and support our teachers here in Caddo parish, I’m going to do it,” said Caddo Parish teacher Aubrey Garcia. “Regardless of their gender, their pronouns, their hair color, it doesn’t matter.”

The board did not indicate any interest in changing the district’s policies and said it would not take any direct action in response to the concerns raised Tuesday, citing it as a “personnel issue.” Instead, they say they will leave the matter to University Elementary School’s administration.

KSNT News

Medical marijuana bill has bipartisan support in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a renewed push to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas. The bill is back on the agenda at the State Capitol after many felt the bill was, once again, dead this session. After some discussions with law enforcement, some lawmakers feel that after some changes, the medical marijuana bill could go […]
TOPEKA, KS
