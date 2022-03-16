ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over $1M in meth discovered at Hidalgo bridge

By Zach Davis
 11 hours ago
Over $1 million worth of methamphetamine was seized in Hidalgo, Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations.

CBP stated that officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white Jeep SUV entering from Mexico on March 13.

During secondary inspection, CBP stated it used non-intrusive imaging equipment and its canine team.

The result was the discovery of nine packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 79 pounds. The hidden narcotics was worth around $1.1 million.

CBP stated that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case further.

CBP seizes nearly 120 pounds of meat at Laredo’s Bridge II

Nearly120 pounds of prohibited fresh pork and poultry meat were seized at a Laredo Port of Entry, according to US. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday. CBP stated that a white minivan arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and was referred to secondary inspection. Officers reportedly found a total of 117 pounds of fresh pork and nearly seven pounds of fresh poultry hidden inside the vehicle. The driver allegedly provided a negative declaration for fruits, meats, vegetables, plants or any prohibited agricultural product, CBP said. The driver reportedly faces a $1,000 fine for attempting to import and failing to declare the products. "This significant prohibited meat seizure exemplifies the importance of CBP's agriculture mission in preventing the spread of potential animal diseases that could risk public safety and inflict harm on our nation's agricultural economy," Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Alberto Flores said.
Stash houses in El Cenizo, Zapata busted as 46 apprehended

Two stash houses located in El Cenizo and Zapata were recently busted, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the Webb County Sheriff's Office required assistance for the initial incident on March 11. The two agencies arrived at a residence in El Cenizo where 39 individuals were apprehended, USBP said. The home was abandoned. USBP said that on March 12, it also worked in conjunction with agents from the Zapata County Sheriff's Office. Again, law enforcement arrived on location in Zapata. They apprehended seven individuals found inside the residence. "All individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the station for further processing," the USBP said in a statement. "Stash houses are a threat to national security and a threat to the people in our communities, not only because of the criminal activity they are linked to but also the lack of sanitary conditions."
Hebbronville agents stop smuggling attempt of 7 individuals

The U.S. Border Patrol announced on Sunday that a human smuggling attempt was recently stopped. Border Patrol stated that Hebbronville Station agents arrested seven individuals and seized a vehicle in the case. The USBP stated that agents attempted a vehicle stop on March 6 near Highway 359, east of Hebbronville. The pickup truck in question allegedly drove off the road and through a ranch fence. After it stopped, the seven individuals allegedly abandoned the vehicle and were detained. The vehicle was also seized by the USBP, it stated.
Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
CBP: Commercial bus driver tried smuggling $840K in cocaine, meth

A bus driver tried smuggling more than $840,000 in cocaine and meth, according to an arrest affidavit. Gregorio Vazquez Ortiz, 52, of Mexico, was arrested on the charges of import, attempt to import and conspire to import cocaine and meth. "Narcotics interdiction continues to be a key component in the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This significant seizure demonstrates the result of our officers' diligent work and dedication to stopping drugs from crossing the border." At about 10:40 p.m March 5, Vazquez Ortiz, a Mexican citizen, arrived at the...
Woman arrested in card abuse case

A woman was arrested for spending $150 at two gas stations using someone else's credit card, according to Laredo police. On March 8, Armandina Galvan de Guerra, 55, was served with an arrest warrant charging her with credit/debit card abuse. A credit card abuse report was filed on Jan. 28. The complainant stated that several transactions on his card were not authorized. He believed that someone had taken his card from his locker at work at the Laredo Medical Center. He added he noticed his card missing from his wallet when he was going to use it for purchase the next day. Police said that through the course of the investigation, Galvan de Guerra was identified as the suspect. Galvan de Guerra allegedly spent $150 at two gas stations.
Motion to suppress filed in Burgos-Aviles double-murder case

Lawyers for Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles, the former Border Patrol agent who stands charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Grizelda Hernandez and their son Dominic Alexander Hernandez, have filed a motion to suppress all oral statements made by him during his "custodial interrogation" which was carried out on April 9 and 10, 2018, the day and day after the two murders. The state of Texas is seeking the death penalty in the case. "At approximately 1:57 p.m., while still in proximity to the crime scene, Defendant was taken into custody by (the) Detective... and...
Child without supervision lands man behind bars

A man was arrested after a child was seen without adult supervision running by a sidewalk, according to Laredo police. Officers responded to an abandoned child report at about 6:41 p.m. March 10 in the 100 block of East Canal Street. A child about 3 years old was seen alone running by the sidewalk of Canal. Police said the child was not under supervision. A woman stated that she was searching for the family of the lost child to no avail. After a 30-minute search, she called the police. Authority were able to contact the missing child's parents, and Alejandro Martinez, 24, was arrested on scene Martinez was charged with child abandonment with intent to return.
Firearms, weapon parts en route to Mexico seized

A man has been arrested for attempting to smuggle multiple firearms, magazines and firearm parts into Mexico, according to an arrest affidavit. The case unfolded at about 9:25 p.m. March 6, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting outbound operations at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge inspected a white Chevrolet Cheyenne bearing Mexican license plates. CBP officers identified the driver as Jesus Hiram Salazar-Salazar, a Mexican citizen. He was traveling along with his family. Salazar-Salazar allegedly gave a negative declaration for weapons, weapons parts, ammo and more than $10,000 in cash. Salazar-Salazar, who claimed to be the...
USBP agents find 16 migrants inside box truck

U.S. Border Patrol agents manning the Interstate 35 checkpoint discovered 16 migrants inside a commercial box truck, according to authorities. The rental box truck approached the checkpoint on March 5. Then, a K-9 unit allegedly alerted to possible contraband, and agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection. A search of the box truck resulted in the apprehension of 16 migrants from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. All subjects including the U.S. citizen driver were medically screened and provided with personal protective equipment. Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the case to investigate further. To report suspicious activity, call the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.
ICE officers remove Mexican fugitive wanted for homicide

A Mexican citizen wanted for homicide in his home country has been deported, according to federal authorities. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations Harlingen Field Office turned over Rafael Silverio Rojas Estefania, 26, to Mexican authorities at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo on Thursday. ICE said Rojas Estefania has been removed from the country on three previous occasions, once in 2017 and twice in 2020 before being arrested on Feb. 23. Laredo Police Department officers also arrested Rojas Estefania on three...
Suspect certified as an adult in 2018 homicide

A juvenile accused of a fatal shooting that occurred in 2018 has been certified as an adult, according to the Webb County Attorney's Office. Jose Eliseo Palacios-Rayo was 16 years old when he shot and killed Luis Ignacio Contreras, 20, at a party. Palacios-Rayo, now 20, is being charged with murder. Webb County Jail records show he was behind bars as of Friday afternoon. On Thursday, Palacios-Rayo was certified as an adult before County Court at Law I Judge Hugo Martinez "Between the time of...
