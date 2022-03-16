Over $1M in meth discovered at Hidalgo bridge

Over $1 million worth of methamphetamine was seized in Hidalgo, Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations.

CBP stated that officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white Jeep SUV entering from Mexico on March 13.

During secondary inspection, CBP stated it used non-intrusive imaging equipment and its canine team.

The result was the discovery of nine packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 79 pounds. The hidden narcotics was worth around $1.1 million.

CBP stated that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case further.