Roundtable focuses on benefits of employing ‘returning citizens’

Lisa Cohn, program manager of the Saint Louis University Transformative Workforce Academy, talks about employing workers coming out of incarceration at an event sponsored by Madison County Employment and Training and the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department. The event was the first of seven planned this year. (Scott Cousins)

COLLINSVILLE – For someone coming out of an Illinois Department of Corrections facility, having a job can make a huge difference and benefit not only the individual, but businesses and the communities.

And for businesses, local workforce development agencies have money to help train those workers.

Those were among topics at a “Returning Citizens Employer Roundtable,” a workshop held Tuesday at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

It is one of a series of workshops put on by the Madison County Employment and Training Department and the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department.

Approximately 40 people, ranging from Illinois Department of Corrections officials to representatives of local businesses, attended.

“It’s important for us because as workforce boards and workforce agencies, there are a lot of businesses that don’t understand that we have federal tax dollars and pass-through grants to help train their workforce,” said Lee Reese, workforce development group program coordinator for St. Clair County.

Sharlett Rodgers, warden of the Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center in East St. Louis, said the employment component is very important for those inmates (now referred to as “individuals in custody”).

“Individuals in custody want to be able to provide a solid foundation for their families when they return to the community,” she said. “The common denominator is employment, and when you are told 'no' due to your background, one returns to committing crimes.

“Employment reduces recidivism and individuals need a second chance,” she added. “Individuals in custody don’t want to be released depending upon their families, so it’s great knowing employers are working with our individuals in custody to provide them an opportunity to support themselves and their families.”

“The employment component is important because in the past guys are so accustomed to getting out and hearing the word “no,’” she said. “Individuals in custody become accustomed to the word "no" and having doors slammed in their faces, so they go back into their old patterns of selling drugs, residential burglaries.

“This kind of initiative is great, because once the individual in custody knows that when they leave, they have an employment to go to, to take care of their family, take care of their kids,” she added. “It’s a good feeling and they don’t have to go back to those old behaviors.”

Lisa Cohn, program manager at Saint Louis University’s Transformative Workforce Academy said those workers can benefit employers, partly because they can bring a lot of experience to the workplace, and also are very used to routine.

“They’ve developed really valuable skills,” she said. “In many cases they are coming out with skills that employers are saying they’re needing.”

Reentry programs also help with other issues, such as “soft skills” workers need, as well as non-job related issues.

“In general these employees are getting a lot of support,” she said.

In addition to valuable skills, individuals in custody tend to be very loyal to employers, according to Cohn.

She said there are “strong indications” that hiring those returning citizens can lead to less turnover for businesses, which is becoming an increasingly important issue.

Cohn said a Northwestern University study shows employers can save more than S700 per worker in turnover costs annually, because former inmates will tend to show more loyalty.

Also speaking was Freddie Buckingham with the Illinois Department of Employment Security, who gave an overview of grant and training opportunities for employers.

The second half of the program was a panel discussion with HR and staffing professionals, IDOC representatives and representative of several local businesses.

Jennifer Parrack, reentry administrator for Illinois Department of Corrections, said one of the reasons these kinds of workshops and roundtables are so important is they receive input that allows them to go back to the institutions and improve their programs.

IDOC provides a variety of programs, ranging from vocational training to actual work, to educational opportunities including GED and community college classes.

Reese said the next event is set for April 5 at the Gateway Convention Center, and will focus on supply chain and logistics.

“We’re hosting seven roundtable events that are sector specific based on business needs,” he said. “Talking about challenges, best practices, just information that businesses need to know to connect to possibilities about workforce.

Future programs will deal with health care, education, construction, manufacturing and apprenticeships.

For information about employment and workforce training opportunities, call 618-296-4301, visit the Madison County website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/ or visit the department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MCETD .