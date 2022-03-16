Look for the S&P 500 to drop in the first month after the Fed rate hike before shifting into recovery mode, CFRA says

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced it would raise the interest rate it imposes on banks – which was at virtually 0 throughout the pandemic – up to about 0.25 percent. The goal is to curb spending and start to slow the economy, which has seen the highest inflation in 40 years as demand maintains while supply chains struggle to keep up. It seems as though everything – from gas to groceries – is more expensive. Add in the uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine, and the economy is facing an unclear future. “It’s also dangerous because nobody knows...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO