ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Look for the S&P 500 to drop in the first month after the Fed rate hike before shifting into recovery mode, CFRA says

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5FaA_0ehDLRyR00
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell discusses the interest rate increase at the FOMC's first meeting in 2022. Federal Reserve
  • The S&P 500 is likely to see a decline over the first 30 days after the Fed begins a rate-hike cycle, said CFRA on Wednesday.
  • Since 1994, the benchmark has lost ground all five times in the first month of a rate-tightening cycle.
  • But the S&P 500 has moved into gains at the six-month mark 80% of the time, CFRA said.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Dow, S&P 500 Turn Negative After Fed Rate Hike

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index erased gains and declined after the Federal Reserve announced an increase in borrowing costs. The Dow fell 74.07 to 33,482.22 at 2:37 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 Index dropped 1.29 to 4,259.59. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfra#S P 500#Fed
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Markets Insider

S&P slashed Russia’s debt to junk and says there are already 30 corporate ‘fallen angels’ as a result of the war. Here are 5 charts that show the hit to ‘Russia Inc’s’ creditworthiness

Ratings agency S&P Global has downgraded a slew of companies since the start of the war in Ukraine. This week, the agency cut Russia's sovereign rating deep into junk as sanctions have slammed its economy. The agency said there are already 30 corporates that have tumbled into junk territory as...
MARKETS
Benzinga

With The Fed's March Rate Hike Done, Is It Time To Buy The S&P500 Again?

Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee elects to raise the Prime Rate 1/4 point, as expected, and hints at the possibility of doing so again each scheduled meeting this year. After this FOMC Announcement, the S&P500 initially slumps; but, then bounces back well into the market close, as Fed Chairman...
STOCKS
Metro International

Gold up as dollar, yields weaken after Fed’s in-line rate hike

(Reuters) – Gold rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first hike in borrowing costs in three years bore no surprises, with gains underpinned by a drop in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. Spot gold advanced 0.6% to $1,939.78 per ounce by 1219 GMT. U.S. gold...
BUSINESS
WRAL

How the fed's rate hike will impact you

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Federal Reserve is increasing interest rates by a quarter of a point. From credit cards to car loans, a look at how the rate hike could impact your wallet.
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Economists Say Fed Interest Rate Hike Is Right Move For Inflation

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced it would raise the interest rate it imposes on banks – which was at virtually 0 throughout the pandemic – up to about 0.25 percent. The goal is to curb spending and start to slow the economy, which has seen the highest inflation in 40 years as demand maintains while supply chains struggle to keep up. It seems as though everything – from gas to groceries – is more expensive. Add in the uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine, and the economy is facing an unclear future. “It’s also dangerous because nobody knows...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy