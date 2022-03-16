Kevin Hart Sent This Touching Video Message To Traci Braxton Before She Died

Kevin Hart sent a touching video message of support to Traci Braxton before she died, her sister Toni Braxton said on Tuesday.

The “Un-break my Heart” singer shared a video on Instagram that featured Hart sending his love to Traci Braxton before she passed from esophageal cancer on Saturday at age 50.

“A lot of people didn’t know about Traci’s (@therealtracibraxton) illness [because] she preferred to keep it private, however special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes... you were her favorite,” Toni Braxton wrote in the caption. “We really appreciate you.”

In the video, Hart addressed Traci Braxton directly, saying that he had learned she was a fan of his.

“I am now aware of the love you’ve given me and I just want to take the time to give you that love back, and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given,” he said.

“I want to tell you to be strong, I want to tell you to stay positive, and I want to tell you that you have an amazing family and a support system around you that are doing their best to just try to keep you positive, uplift you in every way possible,” he added. “And I hope this video does that in some type of way.”

Toni Braxton announced her sister’s death on Saturday by sharing an Instagram tribute on behalf of the entire Braxton family.

“She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly,” the statement read , in part.

Traci Braxton starred in the reality TV series “Braxton Family Values,” alongside her sisters Toni Braxton, Tamar Braxton , Towanda Braxton and Trina Braxton.

Tributes to Traci Braxton began pouring in on Saturday, including one from Viola Davis .

“I am sooo sorry! What a light you were Traci!!” she wrote . “Condolences to the Braxton Family, her son and husband. Rest well!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.