Bears officially announce Mack trade; free agent signings

By Scott Leber
 4 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Bears news release] –The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on a three-year contract, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick on a two-year deal and linebacker Nicholas Morrow on a one-year deal.

In addition, the Bears also have finalized the trade of linebacker Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Los Angeles’ 2022 second-round and 2023 sixth-round draft picks. The Bears also have released RB Tarik Cohen and LB Danny Trevathan.

Ogunjobi (oh-gun-JOE-bee) arrives in Chicago after starting 16 games for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, totaling 43 tackles (23 solo) and a career-high 7.0 sacks in helping lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. A five-year NFL veteran, Ogunjobi was originally drafted by the Browns in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft (65th overall). After spending his first four seasons in Cleveland, he joined the Bengals in 2021 as a free agent.

Throughout five NFL seasons, Ogunjobi has played in 76 regular-season games with 63 starts. He has recorded 215 tackles (123 solo) to go along with 21.5 sacks, 53 quarterback hits, 41 tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed. He started all 46 games in which he played for the Browns during his final three seasons from 2018-20, totaling 148 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 34 quarterback hits and 25 tackles-for-loss.

A Greensboro, N.C., native, Ogunjobi attended Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, N.C. After graduating from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte in 2017, he became the first player ever drafted from Charlotte’s football program. He finished his collegiate career with 217 tackles, including 49 for losses and 13.0 sacks across three seasons.

Patrick comes to the Bears after spending his first five NFL seasons in Green Bay where he played in 73 games with 34 starts, including three postseason starts. He started 28 of 33 games overall over the past two seasons in helping the Packers to three straight playoff appearances, including two trips to the NFC Championship games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Last season Patrick started 11 games at center, one at left guard and one at right guard. In 2020 he spent most of his time at right guard as he helped the Packers tie for second in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed (21), the fourth-fewest ever by a Packers team in a 16-game season, and was part of a line that allowed one or fewer in a league-best 13 games.

A native of Brentwood, Tenn., Lucas was a four-year letterwinner at Duke where he appeared in 44 career games with 26 starts, closing out his career with 21 consecutive starts at left guard.

Morrow spent the past four seasons with the Raiders, playing in 62 games with 29 starts. During that time he totaled 172 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss, 20 passes defensed, 4.0 sacks and two interceptions. Morrow missed all of last season with a foot injury.

In 2020 Morrow played in 14 games with 11 starts for the Raiders, recording career highs with 76 tackles, 3.0 sacks for minus 29 yards, eight tackles-for-loss, one interception and nine passes defensed, which ranked first among all NFL linebackers. He was the only player in the NFL that season with at least 3.0 sacks and nine passes defensed.

A native of Huntsville, Ala., Morrow played four years at Greenville University in Illinois where he was honored as a second-team AFCA NCAA Division III All-American, the first player from Greenville to earn All-American recognition.

Robinson starting up youth football league in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–James Robinson got his start in football playing in several youth leagues in Rockford as a child. Now he wants to help other Rockford youngsters develop their passion for football. Robinson, of course, is now an NFL running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rockford Lutheran High School graduate is now starting up […]
NFL
