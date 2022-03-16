Biden calls Putin a war criminal

Related
Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’
Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
While the Russian army invades Ukraine, Putin has already quietly taken over another European country
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even as the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine, the country still has allies elsewhere. Some of these allies are housing thousands of Russian troops.
Putin might finally be giving the US something it really wants: a Europe that can actually defend itself
US presidents have long complained about a lack of European contribution to NATO's collective-defense principle.
nextbigfuture.com
Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets
SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Russia releases footage of 7,000mph Zircon hypersonic nuke missile that could hit London in FIVE minutes
RUSSIA has released chilling new footage of its 7,000mph Zircon hypersonic nuke missile that could hit London in five minutes. The Kremlin had previously branded the deadly weapon, which carries a conventional or nuclear warhead, “unstoppable”. And now terrifying footage shows a Mach 9 Zircon - or Tsirkon...
Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'
Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
Russian lawmakers just gave Putin the go-ahead to use military force abroad, possibly clearing the way for an attack on Ukraine
The move comes a day after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, held by Russian-backed rebels.
NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills
NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
Zelenskyy tells Russian soldiers if they surrender 'we will treat you the way people are supposed to be treated — as people'
"On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I give you a chance, a chance to survive," Zelenskyy said to Russian troops in a new address.
China broke its silence on Russia's invasion to say it is 'gravely concerned' about Ukraine's nuclear plants after Russia attacked one
China has avoided condemning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and previously slammed the West for imposing sanctions.
Daily Beast
Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit
Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
Ukrainians have found mystery warheads that look like darts. They're Russia's new weapon.
Russia may have erred in using a secret warhead against Ukraine that will be an "intelligence bonanza" for the US, an expert said.
Putin is so angry about Ukraine's resistance to his invasion that he might launch a more aggressive attack, Western officials warn
Russian troops are facing strong resistance in Ukraine, with US officials telling reporters that Putin may go to extremes to break the deadlock.
Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
Fox News
Ted Cruz: Russia invaded Ukraine because of 'catastrophic' mistakes by Biden administration
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Thursday Russia invaded Ukraine because of "catastrophic" mistakes made by the Biden administration. "We need strength and we need resolve. The reason Russia has invaded Ukraine is because of catastrophic mistakes made by President Biden and Vice President Harris," Cruz told "America Reports." As Russian...
Russian special forces 'furious' with war plan in Ukraine: Report
Widespread disarray is generating rising frustration among Russian special forces as the Kremlin's war on Ukraine reached the 11-day mark, according to a new report.
Fox News Reporter Lost Part of His Leg in Ukraine Attack, Authorities Say
Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall had to have part of his leg amputated after he and his colleagues came under fire while reporting on the war in Ukraine, authorities said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, shared the news on Telegram on Tuesday, a day after Fox News confirmed Hall had been hospitalized after the vehicle he was traveling in with colleagues was struck by fire outside Kyiv. Hall’s colleague, Pierre Zakrevsky, was killed, along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova. Gerashchenko said that while Hall survived, “doctors had to amputate” the lower part of his leg. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Hall lost part of his leg after Russian troops fired at him and his crew. Earlier this week, acclaimed documentary filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was also killed while working in Ukraine.
Fox News
Putin laughing at Biden administration's Ukraine response, 'licking his chops' watching: Charlie Hurt
Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt discussed the Biden administration dispatching Vice President Kamala Harris and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to meet with allies on Wednesday's "Ingraham Angle." CHARLIE HURT: It's sort of amazing how much discord there is between the Biden administration and all...
China has already decided to send economic aid to Russia in Ukraine conflict, US officials fear
China has already decided to provide Russia with economic and financial support during its war on Ukraine and is contemplating sending military supplies such as armed drones, US officials fear. The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, laid out the US case against Russia’s invasion in an “intense” seven-hour meeting...
Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress
A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
