LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southwest beats Western, stays undefeated

GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford rolled past Western Guilford 15-0 in five innings Tuesday in Metro 4A Conference baseball at Western.

Tyler Shafer tripled and drove in three, Tanner Royals doubled and JJ Parsons singled in two to lead the Cowboys (5-0 overall, 3-0 conference). Chase Niebauer, Camden Saylor and Tanner Moore each added a hit. Tye Rauber also had an RBI.

Hunter Whitten got the win on the mound, striking out 10 while allowing one hit and one walk in five innings.

TW ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN

WALKERTOWN — TW Andrews fell 14-0 against Walkertown in Mid-State 2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Andrews.

The Red Raiders moved to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

HP CENTRAL, E. GUILFORD

GIBSONVILLE — High Point Central lost 12-2 against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference Tuesday at Eastern Guilford.

The Bison dipped to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

E. DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON

LEXINGTON — East Davidson beat Lexington 22-0 in three innings Tuesday in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball in Lexington.

The Golden Eagles improved to 2-3 overall and 1-0 conference.

GLENN, REAGAN

PFAFFTOWN — Reagan shut out Glenn 7-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Reagan.

Gerald Hardy, Connor Johnson and Maddox Perez each had a hit for the Bobcats (3-3 overall, 2-1 conference). Chris Shoemaker took the loss on the mound, striking out one while allowing five runs on three hits and three walks over two innings.

RAGSDALE, PAGE

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale defeated Page 10-2 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Ragsdale.

Chase Miller had two hits and an RBI to lead the Tigers (2-4 overall, 1-2 conference), while Garrett Crum and Owen Robinson each had one hit and two RBIs. Jackson Davis also had two hits and Samuel Henderson had a double and an RBI.

Robinson got the win on the mound, striking out 12 while allowing one hit and one walk over 5 2/3 innings.

S. GUILFORD, NE GUILFORD

McLEANSVILLE — Northeast Guilford topped Southern Guilford 7-2 in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Northeast Guilford.

The Storm dipped to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

TRINITY, SW RANDOLPH

TRINITY — Trinity rolled past Southwestern Randolph 12-2 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Trinity.

Landen Mosley won the pitching win for the Bulldogs (4-1 overall, 3-0 conference).

WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN

RANDLEMAN — Randleman defeated Wheatmore 16-0 in four innings Tuesday in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball at Randleman.

Cam Hinson doubled while Caleb Coggins added a hit for the Warriors (1-4 overall, 0-3 conference). Travis Hurt took the pitching loss while Parker Kines struck out four in three innings of relief.

THOMASVILLE, SALISBURY

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville lost a doubleheader against Salisbury, 7-3 and 11-3, in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Finch Field.

Janhri Luckey had two hits while Owen Callicutt had a double and an RBI to lead the Bulldogs in the first game. Matthew Bankhead took the pitching loss, striking out six in five innings.

Callicutt also had two hits in the second game, while Reece Payne took the loss on the mound, striking out seven in six innings.

GIRLS SOCCER SW GUILFORD, HP CENTRAL

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford raced past High Point Central 12-1 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.

Kory Lloyd had two goals and one assist while Chloe Thompson, Bella Tkatch and Laural Collins each had two goals for the Cowgirls (4-2). Paige Gowdy added one goal and two assists, while Lindsey Swift had one goal and one assist.

Maddie Vaughn and Kaitlyn Wycoff each had one goal, while Rose Monson had two assists and Kate Church, Rachel Dee and Hailey Peterson each had one assist.

Warner Vaughan scored for the Bison (0-4).

HP CHRISTIAN, METROLINA CHRISTIAN

HIGH POINT — Metrolina Christian defeated High Point Christian 9-2 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at West End Park.

The Cougars dipped to 1-3 overall.

WESTCHESTER CD, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL

BURLINGTON — Westchester Country rolled past The Burlington School 8-1 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday in Burlington.

Olivia Beaver scored three goals to help the Wildcats lead 6-0 in the first half. Lucy Larkin Heard added two goals and two assists, while Grace Evans and Emilie Carey each scored their first career goals.

Westchester improved to 3-0.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, ASHEBORO

ASHEBORO — Katelynn Williams scored the lone goal of the match as Bishop McGuinness defeated Asheboro 1-0 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Asheboro.

Emily Agejew made 16 saves in goal for the Villains (2-2).

OAK GROVE, SW RANDOLPH

MIDWAY — Southwestern Randolph topped Oak Grove 2-1 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Oak Grove.

Cortney O’Dell scored for the Grizzlies (1-3), and Avery Ray made five saves in goal.

SOFTBALL HP CHRISTIAN, CARY ACADEMY

CARY — High Point Christian routed Cary Academy 16-1 in six innings Tuesday in nonconference softball at Cary Academy.

Hailey Allred and Laci Jarrell each had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Cougars (), who scored 12 runs in the sixth inning. Maci Burkhart had three hits, including two triples, and four RBIs, while Mary Douglas Hayworth had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs.

Lauren Sexton had two hits and two RBIs, Sarah Kate Carr and Lexi Hall each had two hits and Lila Allred had a hit and an RBI.

Lexi Hall struck out seven while allowing one run on two hits and one walk in five innings. Hailey Allred added one four-batter inning.

SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD

GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford lost 22-0 in three innings against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Northern.

The Cowgirls dipped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

KERNERSVILLE — NC Leadership Academy edged visiting Wesleyan Christian 12-11 in softball Tuesday.

The Trojans moved to 0-4.

E. DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON

LEXINGTON — East Davidson cruised past Lexington 16-0 in three innings Tuesday in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball at Lexington.

The Golden Eagles improved to 1-4 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

GLENN, W. FORSYTH

CLEMMONS — West Forsyth topped Glenn 5-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference softball Tuesday at West Forsyth.

Laniya Caesar had two hits for the Ladycats (2-4 overall, 1-2 conference). Ammya Brown, Mary Morini, Riley Joyce and Tyler Ross-Murphy each added one.

Erika Clinard took the loss in the circle. She struck out 11 while allowing six hits and two walks over six innings.

LEDFORD, W. DAVIDSON

WALLBURG — Ledford crushed West Davidson 17-2 in four innings Tuesday in nonconference softball at Ledford.

Sophie Conger had three doubles and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (), who led 7-0 in the first and scored five runs in each of the third and fourth innings. Anna Holland added three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs.

Ivye Francis, who doubled twice, and Maggie Hughes, who tripled, each had two hits and two RBIs, while Sophie Wheat had homered and had two RBIs. Madison Wall also had two hits and one RBI, and Lilly Moser doubled.

Francis got the win in the circle, striking out six while allowing no hits and one walk over three shutout innings.

RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN — Southeast Guilford defeated Ragsdale 13-4 in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Ragsdale.

The Tigers dipped to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

S. GUILFORD, ATKINS

GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford crushed Atkins 16-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Southern.

The Storm improved to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

WHEATMORE, E. RANDOLPH

RAMSEUR — Eastern Randolph defeated Wheatmore 15-0 in four innings Tuesday in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference softball at Eastern Randolph.

Avery Dykes, Carmen Turgeon and Maddie Nichols each had a hit for the Warriors (4-2 overall, 1-2 conference). Turgeon took the pitching loss, striking out two.

BOYS TENNIS WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD

HIGH POINT — Forsyth Country Day swept Wesleyan Christian 9-0 in boys tennis Tuesday at Wesleyan.

The Trojans dropped to 3-3.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, RJ REYNOLDS

WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness defeated host RJ Reynolds 6-3 in nonconference boys tennis Tuesday.

Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Connor Whalen — who won a third-set tiebreaker — and Karsten Palmer won in singles for the Villains (6-1). Hanflink and Sturgill teamed to win in doubles.

E. DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson topped Thomasville 7-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Tuesday at Thomasville.

Zach Tooley, Mason Hilbourne, Colby Bennett and Gage Blackburn won in singles for the Golden Eagles (1-4 overall, 1-3 conference). Casey Sanchez won for the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-4).

LACROSSE SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD

HIGH POINT — Northern Guilford defeated Southwest Guilford 17-5 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Southwest.

The Cowboys moved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

In the girls match, Northern won 21-2. Southwest moved to 2-5 and 0-2.

BISHOP McGUINNESS, FORSYTH CD

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness topped Forsyth Country Day 11-8 in nonconference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Bishop.

Frankie Cetrone had three goals and three assists to lead the Villains (5-1). Matthew Cetrone added two goals and three assists, while Tanner Cave and Mason Payne each had two goals.

Andrew Gaylor had a goal and an assist, while Miles Fuelher also had a goal. Michael D’ambrosio made nine saves in goal.

In the girls match, Forsyth Country Day won 25-14. Kate Dennen had nine goals and four assists for Bishop (1-4). Kiersten Varner added two goals and one assist, while Addison Vitola had two goals and Ella Suire had one goal. Grace Kohl made 10 saves in goal.

GLENN, MOUNT TABOR

WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn fell 18-1 against Mount Tabor in Central Piedmont boys lacrosse Tuesday at Mount Tabor.

The Bobcats dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

In the girls match, Mount Tabor won 18-5. The Ladycats dipped to 2-5 and 0-4.

RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD

PLEASANT GARDEN — Southeast Guilford defeated Ragsdale 18-6 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Southeast.

The Tigers moved to 0-2 both overall and in the conference.

In the girls match, Southeast won 6-4. Ragsdale dipped to 0-2 and 0-2.

BOYS GOLF

AT SALISBURY CC

SALISBURY — East Davidson took third during Tuesday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys golf match.

West Davidson won with a 166, followed by Salisbury (177), East (191), South Davidson (250) and Lexington (264).

Justin Caswell shot a 43 to lead the Golden Eagles, while Ethan Campbell-Young had a 48, Brady King had a 49 and Phoenix Barrett had a 51.

West’s Calvin Hawkins and Salisbury’s Will Webb tied for medalist at 37.

AT GREENSBORO NATIONAL

GREENSBORO — Ledford finished fifth during Tuesday’s five-team nonconference match at Greensboro National.

Western Alamance won with a 147, followed by Rockingham County (159), Central Davidson (161), Northern Guilford (169) and Ledford (182).

Javon Comer led the Panthers with a 42, while Jacob Bethune had a 43, Tanner Walter had a 47, and Adam Spangle and Zack Robertson each had a 50.

Western Alamance’s Brad Grajzar and Connor Massey each had a 34 to tie for medalist.

MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER

WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, ELLIS MIDDLE

ADVANCE — Wesleyan Christian edged Ellis Middle 3-2 in middle school girls soccer Tuesday at Ellis Middle.

Ava Peele, Cait Borden and Tegan Braun each scored a goal for the Trojans (5-1), while Peele, Lucy Gonzalez and Madison Talbert each had an assist.