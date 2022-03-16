ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposes three-month suspension of state gas tax

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saaVg_0ehDKISB00

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is sending a bill to the General Assembly that he says will provide relief to Virginians from high gas prices if passed.

The bill would suspend the state’s gas tax for three months, using over $437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues to support the pause, according to a release from Youngkin’s office.

“The Commonwealth Transportation fund has over $1 billion more revenue than anticipated this year and next, from the taxes paid by the people of Virginia. This bill gives money back to them in the form of a gas tax holiday,” Youngkin said.

Pres. Biden signs drug response bill cosponsored by Rep. Harshbarger

As it stands, the proposal would temporarily suspend Virginia’s motor vehicle fuels tax, which is 26.2 cents per gallon for gas and 27 cents for diesel. The tax would be suspended for the months of May, June and July then slowly phased back in during the months of August and September.

In addition, the proposal would cap the annual adjustment of the gas tax to no more than two cents per year, according to the release.

Tennessee lawmakers have also suggested that Gov. Bill Lee take similar action , but as of now, the governor’s office has not spoken on the matter. However, one state senator has said pausing the gas tax would cost the state millions and impact road projects.

Virginia Creeper Trail named finalist in vote for ‘Best Recreational Trail’

The “gas tax” as it is commonly referred to, is deposited into the Commonwealth Transportation Fund along with some of the state’s sales and use tax.

The release says the Commonwealth Transportation Fund which provides funds for maintenance and construction of various types of transportation currently has revenues that are higher than was forecast, in addition to $671.4 million in unanticipated revenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Related
WJHL

WCSO: Pursuit ends in Washington County

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pursuit beginning in Sullivan County ended in Washington County, Sheriff Keith Sexton says. According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Sullivan County deputies were chasing a stolen 2008 Volkswagen Passat when it entered Washington County’s jurisdiction. Sullivan County then requested assistance, and WCSO deputies later […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WJHL

TDOT: US 321 reopens in Carter Co. after repair work

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of U.S. Highway 321 has reopened after crews performed emergency road repairs, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the westbound lanes of U.S. 321 between Elizabethton and Johnson City reopened Friday night after they were closed that morning. Nagi said there was “settlement […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County mayoral candidates talk top issues in Friday forum

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters in Sullivan County had the chance to hear from candidates vying to be their next mayor at a forum hosted Friday by the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport. The four candidates for mayor in Sullivan County are incumbent mayor Richard Venable, county commissioner Angie Stanley, Val Edwards George, and Bobby Weaver. […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Gas Prices#The General Assembly#Virginians
WJHL

Unicoi Co. sheriff plans to retire after next term if re-elected

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley says he plans to retire after his next term if he is re-elected. Hensley held a re-election event Friday at the National Guard armory in Erwin. He has served as Unicoi County’s sheriff for the past 10 years. “If I make it four more years, I’ll […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

NETN counties now have ‘low’ or ‘medium’ levels of COVID-19 spread

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — All seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area have transitioned from “high” to “medium” or “low” levels of COVID-19 community spread as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Carter, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties have medium community spread levels. Greene County has […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

City of Kingsport giving out free trees

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport wants to see things get a little greener this spring, city officials say. According to a release from the city, stormwater management workers will be giving out tree seedlings at Glen Bruce Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The effort is part of a grassroots […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities real estate market remains ‘hot’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just as the weather is heating up in Northeast Tennessee, realtors say the housing market is showing no sign of cooling down. “It’s been wild for almost two years now,” Realtor Karissa Winstead said. “I just keep seeing and just keep thinking it’s going to maybe slow down and get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WJHL

Blockchain course designed to help Southwest Virginia entrepreneurs, businesses

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — An effort to make Southwest Virginia a go-to region for supplying grains to craft beer and spirits makers will take a high-tech turn when a blockchain technology course debuts at Emory & Henry College in June. “We see entrepreneurs getting more excited about starting their own business,” Delegate Israel O’Quinn (R-Bristol) […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

High gas prices negatively impact lawn care businesses

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the price of fuel higher than it’s been in years, even lawn care comes at a higher cost these days. Leap of Faith Lawn Care owner Brian Coggins is based in Jonesborough. He’s having to figure out how to cope with those high prices just as the busiest season of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

TDEC requires additional reports, meeting with Eastman over river discharges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company owes a state environmental agency more details on six recent material spills into the Holston River, including three following a Jan. 31 steam line failure. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is also requiring Eastman representatives to attend an April 7 meeting “to address the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

YWCA Spring Craft Fair comes to Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – As spring moves into the region, the YWCA is hosting a craft fair for the public to enjoy. According to a press release from the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, the fair will benefit the youth organization through craft sales and provide funds for critical after-school programs run […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

TDOT unsure how long US 321 will remain closed

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation blocked off a section of westbound U.S. Highway 321 on Friday morning. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi told News Channel 11 that crews were inspecting a crack reported in the westbound lanes of the road a few days ago. As a result of the closure, traffic has […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy