Hobbs, NM

Growing memorial honors students, coach killed in fiery crash

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

HOBBS, New Mexico (Nexstar)- Staff at the Rockwind Community Links Gold Course, located across the street from the University of the Southwest, have started a memorial to honor those killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night.

Employees said the course is where USW golf team members practiced and perfected their swings. Now a memorial of golf flags and flowers lies on the course. There are also nine golf balls inside the roped off memorial site, one for every USW victim killed.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it responded to the scene of the crash around 8:17 p.m. Tuesday. The crash happened about a quarter of a mile north of the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788, about nine miles east of Andrews. The university said a university passenger van, driven by head coach Tyler James, was hit head on by a truck. According to DPS a Dodge truck, for unknown reasons, veered into the wrong lane. Both vehicles caught fire after the impact. The team was on its way back from a tournament at Midland College.

DPS confirmed that six students, identified by the school as members of the school’s golf team, along with Coach James, were killed in the crash. Two other students were flown to Lubbock hospitals were they have been listed in critical condition. Two people in the Dodge also died as a result of the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going. We will have more on the memorial tonight on ABC Big 2 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

