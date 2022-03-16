Manistee County records less than one COVID-19 case per day this month

Manistee County has had a COVID-19 case rate below one case per day for the month of March (Screenshot/MDHHS)

MANISTEE COUNTY — Manistee County recorded only one new case of COVID-19 with no new deaths since Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Manistee County has had a total of 2,775 cases of COVID-19 and 70 deaths.

This is an increase of 15 new cases and one new death reported since Feb. 28. This amount totals to be less than one case per day as of March 16.

On Nov. 28, 2020, the county recorded 17 new cases in a single day and the same number again on April 12, 2021. On Nov 16, 2021, the county broke that record with 18 cases recorded, according to MDHHS information. On Jan. 11, 2022, Manistee County recorded 24 new cases in one day — the highest total yet.

Here are some quick facts from the most recent MDHHS report:

• There have been just over 2.06 million cases and 32,561 deaths statewide during the pandemic.

• This is an increase of 1,540 cases and an increase of 118 deaths, an average of 770 cases per day for two days. Of the deaths reported, 107 were identified during a vital records review.

• Grand Traverse County reported 13,418 cases and 197 deaths. This is an increase of 19 new cases with two new deaths.

• Wexford County reported 5,296 cases and 94 deaths. This is an increase of seven new cases with no new deaths.

• Benzie County has seen 2413 cases and 57 deaths. This is an increase of three new cases with no new deaths.

• Lake County has seen 1,539 cases and 34 deaths. This is an increase of new case and an increase of one new death.

• Mason County has seen 6,111 cases and 85 deaths. This is an increase of four new cases with no new deaths.

Manistee County is considered part of Region 7 for tracking by the state. Region 7 includes Manistee and 17 other counties.

The region has 943 hospital beds, with 607 occupants in hospital beds and 118 in the intensive care unit as of Wednesday.

The region also has 48 adults who have had suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, two on a ventilator and 12 adult intensive care unit patients who have been confirmed or suspected to have had COVID-19.

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital has no COVID-19 patients, according to the most recent data available from MDHHS.

Manistee County has 62.3% of its population completely vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state’s data from March 12, the most recent available data. This is 14,642 out of 23,506 eligible residents, according to 2019 Census estimates for people 5 years old and older.

So far, 359 residents in Manistee County aged 5-11 years old have initiated their COVID-19 vaccine or 23.8%; this age group has a total population of 1,509. In the 12-15 group, 458 children have initiated the vaccine with 425 completed, or 42.9% who have had an initiation dose and 39.8% who have completed their vaccinations. There are 1,067 children in this age group.

In Benzie County, about 66.8% of the residents are fully vaccinated.

DHD#10 is allowing parents and guardians to schedule an appointment to vaccinate their children age 5 and over from COVID-19 at dhd10.org/schedule .

DHD#10 is offering off-site vaccine clinics. Participants do not need an appointment. All clinics will have Pfizer for people 5 and older and most will have Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older.

The health department is also scheduling third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone age 12 or older; you can schedule an appointment at dhd10.org/schedule .

The U.S. has the highest counts globally. India has the second-highest number of cases and Brazil has the second-highest number of deaths.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention , there have been about 79.4 million cases in the United States and 963,244 deaths.

The World Health Organization lists over 458.4 million confirmed cases and about 6 million deaths in the world. There have been about 10.7 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

