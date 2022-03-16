ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

K-9 took down armed suspect in Charleston Co. standoff

By Chase Laudenslager
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5xIr_0ehDJ7re00

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is crediting one of their K-9s for playing a large role in bringing an hours-long standoff with an armed suspect to a safe conclusion.

According to CCSO, deputies were called to a home on Chandler Road around 2:45 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. The caller said that “her husband had made threats to harm himself and fired a gun inside of their home.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMW98_0ehDJ7re00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fGZp_0ehDJ7re00

Deputies were able to get the woman and four children out of the home, but the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Despite attempts by SWAT and crisis negotiators to convince the man to come out, he refused. Deputies even fired chemical irritants into the home to force the suspect out, but he remained inside.

After hours of trying to de-escalate the situation, the man walked outside around 8:00 a.m. and sat in a chair next to an AK-47 style rifle, according to CCSO. Deputies said that the man ignored their commands, so they released one of their K-9s, Rex, to pull the man away from the gun.

Once the suspect was away from the firearm, deputies were able to safely place the man in custody. The suspect was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

CCSO said that the suspect will likely be charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Woman shot in Anderson Co., deputies responding

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a woman being shot Sunday afternoon in Anderson County. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on Wieuca Court. A woman had been shot in her foot at least one time, deputies said. She is taken to the hospital for […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Saturday, saying the man was fighting with them. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said 34-year-old Irvin D. Moorer-Charley was killed in a shooting involving deputies in Columbia. Deputies said they responded to domestic violence call on Saturday evening. They said Moorer-Charley began […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

2 men arrested, charged in Hart Co.

HARTWELL, G.A. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested and charged in Hartwell Sunday morning. According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Lavonia Highway for an argument that started before midnight on Saturday. Deputies arrested and charged 34-year-old Jake Elliott Carter and 64-year-old James Rick Carter on multiple charges. […]
HARTWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Awendaw, SC
WSPA 7News

Moped rider identified following fatal crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C . (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has identified a moped rider following a fatal crash in Anderson County. We previously reported the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 9:35 a.m. Friday on Broadway School Road. Troopers said the rider of a 2018 Tao Tao moped was traveling […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in Spartanburg Co. shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – A shooting took place in Spartanburg County Saturday morning, leaving one injured. One person was injured around 10:30 a.m. on Tyger Lake Rd according to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury. Details are limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Swat#Charleston Co#Ccso
WSPA 7News

Deputy fired after found drunk in patrol vehicle

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired after another deputy found him drunk in a patrol vehicle. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said in a press release early Saturday morning that a deputy arrived at the Duck-Thru in Hamilton at around 9:41 p.m. on Friday and saw Deputy Hillard Wilson […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

Driver of dump truck killed in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver of a dump truck was killed Saturday afternoon in Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lawton Road at approximately 3:26 p.m. Troopers said the disabled dump truck was stopped facing south on Lawton Road. The driver of the dump truck got […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Lake Keowee boat shooting ruled as self-defense

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – Oconee County deputies said a man will not be charged following a shooting on a pontoon boat on Lake Keowee earlier this week. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was ruled as self-defense. We previously reported that the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing Number 2. […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman dead following crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a fatal crash on Friday in Spartanburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happen on Blackstock Road between two vehicles. The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Sedan was traveling north and the driver and three passengers of a 2008 Toyota Sedan […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy