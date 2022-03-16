K-9 took down armed suspect in Charleston Co. standoff

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is crediting one of their K-9s for playing a large role in bringing an hours-long standoff with an armed suspect to a safe conclusion.

According to CCSO, deputies were called to a home on Chandler Road around 2:45 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. The caller said that “her husband had made threats to harm himself and fired a gun inside of their home.”





Deputies were able to get the woman and four children out of the home, but the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Despite attempts by SWAT and crisis negotiators to convince the man to come out, he refused. Deputies even fired chemical irritants into the home to force the suspect out, but he remained inside.

After hours of trying to de-escalate the situation, the man walked outside around 8:00 a.m. and sat in a chair next to an AK-47 style rifle, according to CCSO. Deputies said that the man ignored their commands, so they released one of their K-9s, Rex, to pull the man away from the gun.

Once the suspect was away from the firearm, deputies were able to safely place the man in custody. The suspect was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

CCSO said that the suspect will likely be charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.

