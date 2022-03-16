ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book World: Evan S. Connell and Robert Aickman may not be household names, but their work deserves notice

By Michael Dirda
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Robert Aickman: An Attempted Biography. A novel, according to poet and critic Randall Jarrell, is "a prose narrative of some length that has something wrong with it." Who could argue with that? Still, Evan S. Connell's "Mrs. Bridge" (1959) somehow fails that definition: It's pretty near perfect. Anyone...

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 3 great new audiobooks for your commute, your walk or just chilling out

Michael Robotham maintains an air of excruciating suspense in this plot-driven tale of an idealist young policewoman from London's Met. Philomena "Phil" McCarthy runs afoul of the entire police force when she arrests Darren Goodall - a married, decorated senior officer - for beating up his girlfriend. Phil, who has wanted to join the Met since she was a girl, now finds that, far from being an organization of committed peacekeepers, it is awash in corruption and coverups. Although demoted to desk duty, she can't leave it alone and befriends the victim, Tempe Brown, who we begin to see is the friend from hell: needy, manipulative, and up to something mysterious and most likely unsavory. The book is wonderfully served by Katy Sobey, who narrates it at an easy pace, capturing Phil's naivete in a sweet, young voice, adding some gruffness to the men, and delivering Tempe, who has come from Northern Ireland, with an admirably convincing accent. (Simon & Schuster, Unabridged, 11 34 hours)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: For mixed-descent people on America's frontier, acceptance and suspicion

- - - In the late 19th century, Frederick Jackson Turner lit up the historical world with his frontier thesis of American history. He asserted that American democracy owed its distinctiveness to the existence of an advancing frontier, where American institutions reinvented themselves every generation. By no means did all historians accept Turner's views, but his approach framed debate on the subject far into the 20th century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Master' is a horror movie in the mold of 'Get Out': a metaphor for race in America

In "Master," Regina Hall plays Gail Bishop, the newly appointed dean of students - or master - at a prestigious Massachusetts college called Ancaster. While Gail is moving into her new home, where the walls are covered with ivy, another initiation is occurring across campus, with the arrival of Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), a newly arrived freshman who makes her way to the quad with a familiar mixture of confidence and wariness.
MOVIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'Deep Water,' 'Windfall' and more

Novelist Patricia Highsmith, whose psychological thrillers have been adapted into several unsettling films ("Strangers on a Train," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Carol") and filmmaker Adrian Lyne, known for such tales of lust and depravity as "912 Weeks," "Fatal Attraction," "Indecent Proposal" and "Lolita," make for a combustible combination. And "Deep Water," which has been directed by Lyne, based on an adaptation of Highsmith's 1957 novel by screenwriters Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, is practically smoldering - with the sour-smelling smoke of a burning trash fire. That's not to say it's bad, in the conventional understanding of the term: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are pretty impossible to look away from as the bickering Vic and Melinda, a married couple who should never have tied the knot in the first place. She's a mean drunk and a serial philanderer, flaunting her affairs with other men under Vic's nose just to get a rise out of him because she sees him as boring and dull. That's because the stolid, long-suffering Vic seems to tolerate her infidelity, rather than lose her to divorce. Or maybe Vic's still waters run deeper than it would appear. When a couple of Melinda's "friends," as she calls them, turn up missing or dead, Vic becomes a suspect - if not by the police, then by a nosy local writer of pulp fiction (Tracy Letts). "Deep Water" is not a great film, but it's also never less than watchable. Affleck's Vic is a simmering cauldron of repressed rage (and initially indeterminate homicidal tendencies), while de Armas's Melinda borders on the sociopathic. This husband and wife, in a sick way, deserve each other, And "Deep Water," shallow though it may be - and with a new ending that completely alters Highsmith's - is a queasily bracing dip in the psychopath pool. R. Available on Hulu. Contains sexual, nudity, crude language, drugs and some violence. 120 minutes.
MOVIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Untouched Since 1968, This Georgia Time Capsule Is Simply Groovy

Shared all over the internet, this time capsule house in Georgia has folks buzzing, including the real estate agent representing the place. “It’s as if Zsa Zsa Gabor, Elizabeth Taylor, and the owner had a bit of coffee—or something stronger—and just enjoyed each other’s company in a setting Austin Powers would love,” says listing agent Pat Soltys, of Palmer House Properties.
GEORGIA STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Rubens' 'Portrait of a Lady' sells for $3.4 million

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Peter Paul Rubens’ 17th century masterpiece “Portrait of a Lady” has sold for the equivalent of $3.4 million at a Warsaw auction, becoming the most expensive artwork ever bought on the Polish art market, the auction house said. The painting sold for...
VISUAL ART
